Covid-19 Relief: Hyundai donates Rs 5 crore to Tamil Nadu Government

Apart from the donation, Hyundai India is also offering continued support for the fabrication of ventilators and other treatment support aids. 

By:Updated: April 13, 2020 12:34:22 PM

During the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in India, multiple automakers are doing their bit in terms of the relief measures. After coming up with numerous measures earlier, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has now announced Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Government. The cheque was handed over to N Muruganandam IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department, by the company’s officials. Apart from the donation, Hyundai says that it has also planned a series of initiatives towards Covid-19 relief.

To start with, the company is currently importing advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea in order to fight the pandemic. Moreover, the brand is offering continued support for the fabrication of ventilators and other treatment support aids. Hyundai Motor India is also distributing PPEs, masks and other safety kits to the masses. Last but definitely not the least, the brand is distributing dry rations to the needy people.

Commenting on this, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said that as a responsible and caring automobile brand, Hyundai stands united with the Government of Tamil Nadu to provide relentless support in these challenging times. He also said that this contribution is an expression of the brand’s solidarity with the people of the state which has been home for Hyundai for over two decades. He further adds that in line with Hyundai’s Global Vision – ‘Progress for Humanity’, the company is committed to undertaking all efforts that will help India overcome the ongoing crisis.

The Covid-19 crisis has hit multiple sectors badly including the automotive sector. Companies have shut their production facilities and corporate offices amid the ongoing lockdown situation. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives’ official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MotoGP Stay At Home GP: Eventful race as Marquez bros have first MototGP fight, Rossi debuts

MotoGP Stay At Home GP: Eventful race as Marquez bros have first MototGP fight, Rossi debuts

Nissan Kicks facelift seen in Thailand: Creta, Seltos rival to get cosmetic updates

Nissan Kicks facelift seen in Thailand: Creta, Seltos rival to get cosmetic updates

Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss passes away aged 90

Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss passes away aged 90

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG launched: More fuel efficient feature-loaded variants offered

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG launched: More fuel efficient feature-loaded variants offered

Damon Hypersport HS electric superbike: 322kmph top speed, under 3 hour charging & more!

Damon Hypersport HS electric superbike: 322kmph top speed, under 3 hour charging & more!

Shell begins producing isopropyl alcohol for hand sanitisers, ZF buys facemask company in China

Shell begins producing isopropyl alcohol for hand sanitisers, ZF buys facemask company in China

India bound 2020 Audi RS5 with 444hp revealed: Now looks as angry as it should

India bound 2020 Audi RS5 with 444hp revealed: Now looks as angry as it should

Night vision display for any car: James Bond feeling along with improved safety

Night vision display for any car: James Bond feeling along with improved safety

Chevrolet Cruze recalled in India over safety issue: 170 service centres to get it fixed

Chevrolet Cruze recalled in India over safety issue: 170 service centres to get it fixed

No distance too far for a Mother: 1,400 km on Honda Grazia to bring stranded son during lockdown!

No distance too far for a Mother: 1,400 km on Honda Grazia to bring stranded son during lockdown!

Top 10 upcoming sedan launches in India in 2020: Expected price, specs and features

Top 10 upcoming sedan launches in India in 2020: Expected price, specs and features

China recovering rapidly from Coronavirus: 2,000 Volkswagen dealerships reopen

China recovering rapidly from Coronavirus: 2,000 Volkswagen dealerships reopen

Benda Asura 400: Purely Chinese motorcycle with Indian name and somewhat inspired design

Benda Asura 400: Purely Chinese motorcycle with Indian name and somewhat inspired design

MG India confirms diesel automatic in the works: To offer DCT in the near future

MG India confirms diesel automatic in the works: To offer DCT in the near future

Top 10 car inventions that made our lives better: From safety glass to cruise control

Top 10 car inventions that made our lives better: From safety glass to cruise control

Jaw-dropping Vyrus Alyen 988 is a Ducati-powered carbon-fibre beast on two wheels

Jaw-dropping Vyrus Alyen 988 is a Ducati-powered carbon-fibre beast on two wheels

BS6 TVS Radeon launched with higher fuel efficiency, new features: Priced at Rs 58,992

BS6 TVS Radeon launched with higher fuel efficiency, new features: Priced at Rs 58,992

Next-Gen Kia Carnival MPV Interior spied: Massive touchscreen in a futuristic cabin

Next-Gen Kia Carnival MPV Interior spied: Massive touchscreen in a futuristic cabin

MotoGP Virtual Race 2 line-up revealed: Valentino Rossi to race with race 1's top 5

MotoGP Virtual Race 2 line-up revealed: Valentino Rossi to race with race 1's top 5

Watch Royal Enfield Bullets dance! This video will make your day during Covid-19 lockdown

Watch Royal Enfield Bullets dance! This video will make your day during Covid-19 lockdown