Covid-19 Relief: Hyundai donates Rs 5 crore to Tamil Nadu Government

Apart from the donation, Hyundai India is also offering continued support for the fabrication of ventilators and other treatment support aids.

During the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in India, multiple automakers are doing their bit in terms of the relief measures. After coming up with numerous measures earlier, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has now announced Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Government. The cheque was handed over to N Muruganandam IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department, by the company’s officials. Apart from the donation, Hyundai says that it has also planned a series of initiatives towards Covid-19 relief.

To start with, the company is currently importing advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea in order to fight the pandemic. Moreover, the brand is offering continued support for the fabrication of ventilators and other treatment support aids. Hyundai Motor India is also distributing PPEs, masks and other safety kits to the masses. Last but definitely not the least, the brand is distributing dry rations to the needy people.

Commenting on this, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said that as a responsible and caring automobile brand, Hyundai stands united with the Government of Tamil Nadu to provide relentless support in these challenging times. He also said that this contribution is an expression of the brand’s solidarity with the people of the state which has been home for Hyundai for over two decades. He further adds that in line with Hyundai’s Global Vision – ‘Progress for Humanity’, the company is committed to undertaking all efforts that will help India overcome the ongoing crisis.

The Covid-19 crisis has hit multiple sectors badly including the automotive sector. Companies have shut their production facilities and corporate offices amid the ongoing lockdown situation. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives’ official YouTube channel.

