Covid-19 lockdown: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on first day as production restarts at Chennai plant

Hyundai Motor India claims that it is ensuring 100 percent social distancing compliance in accordance with the standard operating procedure.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, multiple auto manufacturers have started production at their respective facilities. Hyundai Motor India is also one of them and the company has recently announced that it has rolled out as many as 200 cars from its Chennai plant on the first day of the production restart. The company recommenced the production at its Sriperumbudur plant in Chennai on 8th May. The brand claims that it is ensuring 100 percent social distancing compliance in accordance with the standard operating procedure. Furthermore, the brand says that it is adhering to all the guidelines set by the State and Central Governments. Apart from this, Hyundai is also practicing 360-degree safety with Care at workplace & Care at all times within its factory premises.

Hyundai Motor India also said that in line with the Government’s objectives of reviving the economy and Hyundai’s Global Vision of Progress for Humanity, the restart of manufacturing operations is targeted at boosting economic activities and also striving to bring back normalcy. In other good news for customers, the company recently launched the ‘Hyundai EMI Assurance Program’ for selected new buyers. The said program covers up to 3 car loan EMIs and is aimed at covering customers from uncertainties like job losses due to poor financial health, acquisition or any applicable laws.

Hyundai EMI Assurance Program is offered on selected car models only and is valid only for cars purchased between 4th May and 30th May. The program covers for a period of one year from the date of purchase of the Hyundai car, excluding the first 3 months. The ongoing lockdown that was previously slated to lift on 3rd May has now been extended by two weeks.

Stay tuned with us for more updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives official YouTube channel. Also, stay home and stay safe!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.