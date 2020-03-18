Coronavirus strikes Rolls-Royce: Suspends production for a month

The Coronavirus outbreak has not only forced Italian super makers like Ferrari and Lamborghini, but Rolls Royce in the UK has also announced production suspension for two weeks.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars have announced that it is suspending its manufacturing from Monday, March 23 for two weeks. To further secure the health and welfare of its workforce, Rolls Royce will keep an already-planned two-week Easter maintenance shutdown at its plant in Goodwood, England. This would mean that Rolls Royce will hold a month-long production suspension.

The British luxury brand stated that day-to-day operations will continue as non-production employees will remain at work at its head office. However, the force will be working from home on a rotational basis to continue the practice of social distancing which is being already practiced throughout the company.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “This action has not been taken lightly, but the health and well-being of our exceptional workforce are first and foremost in our minds. We are a tight-knit community at the Home of Rolls‑Royce and I have no doubt that our resilience will shine through during this extraordinary time.” He continued, “As a deeply customer-focused company we are aware that this decision to pause our production will possibly cause some discomfort or inconvenience to a few of our esteemed patrons, for which we apologise while seeking their understanding at this difficult time.”

Rolls Royce has taken the step in order to follow the instructions of the UK Government and the additional measures as suggested to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

