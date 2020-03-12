Coronavirus shakes motor show event calendar: 2020 New York Auto Show postponed

New York Auto Show joins the list of several large events that have been postponed and in some cases cancelled due to Coronavirus which has now been categorised as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

New York Auto Show 2019 (Photo: Nissan

A very important motor show for the auto industry in the US, New York Auto Show has been postponed due to fears of Coronavirus Covid-19. The show is organised by the New York area dealer group annually. “We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus,” Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, said in a statement.

The New York Auto Show, which draws more than a million attendees each year according to its organisers, was to open to the public from 10 to 19 April. It will now be held in August.

The world of motorsports has been severely affected by the pandemic as the Formula 1 Chinese GP has been postponed, Vietnam GP could be postponed and the Australian GP might also hang in the loose as a couple of people have been self-isolated as a precaution.

MotoGP season is now said to kick off with Jerez GP as Qatar was cancelled, and Thai, Circuit of the Americas, and Argentina were postponed. However, considering that the WorldSBK championship Jerez race was postponed recently, MotoGP Jerez GP may be affected as well later on.

F1 organisers have said that all possible precautions are being taken. The website states: F1 is taking a scientific approach to the outbreak in order to help assess and implement the appropriate steps needed to minimise risks and protect personnel.

Due to the fluid nature of the virus, F1 will continue to take a scientific approach to the situation, acting on daily advice from the official health authorities and the advice or measures each host promoter may enact.

