Coronavirus Relief: Audi India extends warranty and service packages due to lockdown

Audi has extended the time frames for warranties and announced new service plans for customers who may have been inconvenienced due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Audi India has announced that it has decided to extend warranties for its customer who’s would expire within the nationwide lockdown period. Audi says that customers facing challenges due to the lockdown will benefit from these plans as it has extended standard warranties by up to 60 days. For customers whose warranties would expire during the lockdown period, will be able to avail the warranties should they require for up to 60 days after the date of expiry.

Additionally, Audi will also allow customers whose extended warranties would expire a 30 day grace period or a 3,000km extension would also be offered. Should customer’s whose warranties expire within the lockdown period, they will have the option to purchase an extended warranty package within two months of expiry of their policy. In case of service plans, customers can get an extension of 30 days/3000kms for cars whose expiry date is between the lockdown periods.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are facing unprecedented times; during moments like these, the last thing that our customers should be worried about is the service of their cars. Customers are at the core of our business and everything we do, we do it for them. In line with this strategy – we are offering a new Extended Warranty and service packages for customers who can now continue to reap benefits of being part of the Audi family. Our teams are geared to extend all the necessary support in addition to making sure that their service and warranty packages are extended. We would like to urge all our customers to stay home and stay safe.”

Audi will offer these policies to customers who’s warranties or service dates would fall between the lockdown period only. For Audi owners who’s warranties or service dates fall between March 15- April 15, 2020 will be able to avail these services.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.