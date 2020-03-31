Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020

Following the coronavirus lockdown period, Volkswagen customers will be able to avail their warranties till the end of July and can purchase extended warranties after their warranties have expired as well. More info below.

Volkswagen India has announced that it is extending its comprehensive service support due to the COVID-19 situation. In order to provide peace of mind for its customers, Volkswagen India will be extending standard warranties and time frame to purchase extended warranties and will follow through with Service Value Packages for its customers. The manufacturer will also offer extended support will also be provided to customers whose welcome and paid maintenance service is due during the lockdown period.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Volkswagen is exercising all the necessary measures and precautions to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and have been adhering to all the directions as indicated by the Government of India. We understand this tough situation and would like to ensure peace of mind to our customers with the extended service support. We would like to reassure them that their Volkswagen car is safe and all services will be provided as applicable. Together, we will emerge stronger.”

Volkswagen’s extension and support plans will allow customers who were unable to claim warranties and service packages during the lockdown period to avail them afterwards. All customer’s who’s standard warranties were scheduled to expire between March 22 and May 2020 will be able to avail their warranties and repairs under the scheme till July 31.

If customers whose warranties were said to expire between March 22 and April 15, should the chose to purchase extended warranty packages for their Volkswagen, they will be allowed to do so within 60 days of the expiry of their standard warranty. Customers who are currently under the extended warranty period are due to expire between the same time period, can call up their authorised Volkswagen workshops till May 15, should they have any repairs that need to be addressed under the extended warranty policy.

Volkswagen customers in India who have purchased a model recently with active Service Value Package (free service) and have a service due during the months of March and April can avail the service free of charge at Volkswagen Authorised Workshops till July 31. Volkswagen has also said that it will offer extended support till July 31, to its other customers whose welcome and paid maintenance service is due during the lockdown period. The policy that Volkswagen India has announced will be valid across all its authorised workshops in the country.

