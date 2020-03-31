Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles with 27 new Defenders to support emergency response

Land Rover has pulled its press/media fleet of 27 new 2020 Defenders to provide support to British Red Cross during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By:Published: March 31, 2020 6:33:04 PM

Jaguar and Land Rover have deployed 160 vehicles globally to support emergency response organisations during the COVID-19 Pandemic. 57 vehicles have been supplied to the British Red Cross, among which 27 of the vehicles are brand new 2020 Defenders that were pulled from the press fleet. Another 65 vehicles have been deployed to support Red Cross Societies in Australia, Spain, South Africa and France. Land Rover has stated that it will look to deploy more vehicles in the UK and other countries soon.

The Bristol Red Cross will utilise the vehicles to deliver medicine and food to vulnerable people including the elderly across the UK. Land Rover will be also donating protective equipment to the National Health and Safety department in the UK which includes wraparound safety glasses to hospitals across the country to protect health service staff.

The new 2020 Defender was currently undergoing its first press drive in Namibia. Land Rover has pulled those vehicles in order to support the NHS and Red Cross during the period of COVID-19 crisis. Other units have also been provided as they were now available as the launch events were postponed.

JLR has also offered its research and engineering expertise along with its as well as digital engineering and design, printing of 3D models and prototypes, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data science support to the UK government and is said to be currently working closely with them.

“The health and safety of our employees, customers and their families remain our priority. Jaguar and Land Rover will do everything we can to support people in need around the world. Our partnership with the Red Cross goes back 65 years and we will work hand in hand with them to do all we can during this global health emergency. We will also provide help to those closer to home in our local communities. We can all play a part in helping the vulnerable during this global pandemic.” said Finbar McFall, JLR Customer Experience Director

Land Rover’s partnership with organisations like the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) dates back 65 years. Both have worked together in helping communities prepare and respond to emergencies with disaster-preparedness projects around the world.

