Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen starts online car sales: Integrates 137 sales touchpoints across India

By:Published: April 27, 2020 6:34:50 PM

Volkswagen has announced the digitizing of its sales and service portfolio enabling customers with the flexibility to choose their preferred Volkswagen at their comfort and convenience. The online retail process aims to provide an end-to-end contactless experience. From a customer displaying interest, to a conversation with the sales consultant up till the vehicle handover process, it will be conducted virtually.

Volkswagen India has integrated its 137 sales and 116 service touchpoints in this process thus allowing bookings online. To book a car or service product, customers can visit Volkswagen India’s website and browse through the range of models on display, gather product details and the relevant pricing information.

Similarly, to book service products, customers can fill personal details and their requirements online for the service team to deliver the request at the customer’s preferred time slot. Customers can also opt for pick-up and drop off services basis their convenience to visit a dealership or workshop. For a secured transaction, verification will be authenticated through an OTP generation by the preferred dealership.

“At Volkswagen, digitalization has been the core principle of our strategies. With the launch of our simple, secure and user-friendly online retail platform, we are pushing the boundaries of end-to-end retail sales and strengthening our commitment to customers. We aim to provide our customers the flexibility in choosing their preferred Volkswagen product through a contactless channel,” Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said.

Also read: China recovering rapidly from Coronavirus: 2,000 Volkswagen dealerships reopen

In related news, VW India extended standard warranties and time frame to purchase extended warranties for its customers considering the current situation with the lockdown. The manufacturer will also offer extended support to customers whose welcome and paid maintenance service is due during the lockdown period.

