Coronavirus Pandemic: Audi, Mercedes, BMW and more inspiring social posts that strike the right chord

Good social causes are something most companies try to support in any way they can. Sometimes, all it takes is a good post on social media that clicks with the mind of the consumer, while some have a more significant impact that strikes a chord. Automotive manufacturers also practice this trend and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many global automakers have posted social messages to encourage people to stay at home and help flatten the curve following the global trends – #StayHome and #FlattenTheCurve. Some of these videos are simple and effective, while some go a little further to create an impact by hitting the right chord. Here is a list of some of the videos and post made by carmakers from their official social posts.

Mercedes-Benz

The video below is a message from the German automaker directed towards thanking all the firefighters, police officers, medical staff and doctors, cashiers for staying out and risking themselves while also thanking everyone else for staying indoors. Watch the video below.

BMW

The Bavarian automaker has used the #FlattenTheCurve campaign to convert the message across to the viewers. The automaker has released two videos. The first is a shot of a hairpin with the message reading “The only curve that matters, is the one we need to flatten”. The second one is just a simple dynamic shot of a long stretch of empty road. The message in that is also fairly similar “The roads will always be there, stay home, stay safe” Both videos conclude with the message “Today we drive forward without driving at all.”

Audi

Audi, the brand with the four rings known for its simplicity demeaned with layers of complexity has a short 8-second video The video simply shows the four rings in the brand’s logo separating signifying “Keep Distance” and then interconnecting back to original with the message “Stay Together”. While it shows the simplicity of what needs to be done in order to fight this situation, the complexity of the thought that went behind the clip is what needs to be appreciated.

Jaguar

The British marquee, Jaguar’s Look Forwards campaign is another example of a simplified video and message. In simple word’s the message says “Stay safe, be kind, look forwards. Together we will get through this.”

Ford India

Ford India on its social post showcases its product offering in the Indian market which includes the Figo, Aspire, EcoSport, Freestyle, Mustang and Endeavour all in line. And then they begin to spread apart from each other with a message at the bottom that reads ”Standing Apart, Staying Together”.

