Coronavirus Pandemic: Aston Martin suspends manufacturing in UK till April 20

“I hope and believe that our national fight against this dreadful virus will be successful and as soon as we have the ability we will, of course, return to normal operations.” - Andy Palmer

By:Published: March 25, 2020 5:36:31 PM

Aston Martin has announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-line with the UK Government’s instruction, the British sports car marquee has halted production at all its facilities as of March 24, 2020. The confirmation has been made for the temporary suspension of all manufacturing operations hit its plants in the UK to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aston Martin has stated that it fully supports the UK GOvernment’s measures on slowing the spread of the virus and protecting the health and safety of its workforce, suppliers and their families.

Aston Martin has confirmed that the suspension is initially planned to last through to Monday, April 20, 2020. However, it will continue to review the situation and will look to resume operations “as soon as it is reasonable to do so.”

Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, Dr Andy Palmer said: “It is our responsibility to ensure we do all we can to support the Government’s efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19 over the coming weeks and, with the health of our amazing workforce front and centre of our minds, we have taken the tough decision to temporarily suspend operations at our sites around the UK.

Already many British automakers, like Rolls Royce and Bentley have already suspended production, with Rolls Royce already committed to halting production for one month from March 23, while Bentley has also announced the same measures for its facility in Crewe.

