Coronavirus Lockdown: Zoomcar to assist essential service providers with fully sanitised cars

With keyless entry and fully sanitised cars, Zoomcar has announced that it is reaching out in order to help ease the mobility challenges for government officials, bankers, healthcare professionals, and delivery staff.

Zoomcar has announced that during the lockdown period, it is reaching out to help people working to provide daily essential needs. Zoomcar plans to ease the emergency transportation woes faced during lockdown for government officials, bankers, healthcare professionals, and delivery staff. Zoomcar has already suspended its operations according to the government’s order, but the company will utilise a selected fleet of vehicles to ensure emergency mobility for the essential workforce that include bankers, healthcare professionals, and delivery executives. Zoomcar has announced it will partner with various organisations that are considered essential under the lockdown orders. It will provide their employees with a safe commuting option with vehicles that are completely clean and sanitised cars that also offer keyless entry.

Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder Zoomcar, said, “The outbreak of coronavirus in India and across the globe represents an existential threat to our society and economy alike. To cope with these unprecedented and challenging times, the private and public sector enterprises need to come together and offer pragmatic, comprehensive solutions that resonate with society’s current requirements. To the same end, at Zoomcar, we are ensuring safer transportation options through personalised and completely sanitised self-drive vehicles. From the government officials to the healthcare staff, we’ve seen the demand come in from multiple emergency functions. To help the nation weather this unprecedented storm, we shall continue to focus on delivering safe, reliable, and affordable self-drive mobility solutions.”

With this service, Zoomcar aims to ensure these partnering organisations are able to lower the barriers for essential personnel to come in and serve the critical day to day and emergency needs of the citizens. Zoomcar is partnering up with banks, and also providing transportation solutions for the employees of grocery store chains and hospital staff. Even government officials in Mysore are opting for the service for their daily commute as stated by Zoomcar.

