Coronavirus Lockdown: Volvo Auto India extends warranties till May 31

Due to the lockdown extension to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Volvo has extended warranties for customers till May 31.

By:Published: April 14, 2020 6:47:11 PM

Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars globally, 1,891 cars affected in India

Volvo Cars India has announced that it has extended warranties for customers who have been affected by the lockdown. The Indian government has imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 24, and it has been extended further till May 3. The lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Volvo has announced that if a Volvo customer’s warranty would expire between March 22, 2020, and May 3, they will be allowed to avail their warranties up till May 31.

Charles Frump – Managing Director, Volvo Car India Managing Director said, “The health and safety of our employees and customers are of paramount importance for us. We fully support the Government’s lockdown initiative in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19, during the lockdown some of our customers may have faced warranty issues and we are happy to extend the warranty till 31st May 2020 for customers whose warranty ends between 22nd March and 3rd May 2020.”

In March 2020, Volvo has closed all its dealerships and manufacturing as well due to the lockdown. The brand had announced that its management teams would continue to work from home. Volvo also said that it is continuously assessing the situation and will take appropriate measures when required.

Many other automakers have also announced their extension of warranties for customers who may be impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown in India. Brands like Hyundai, Audi, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and others are offering relief benefits to customers who may need to avail warranties during the lockdown period. With the extension of warranties, customers impacted can breathe a sigh of relief.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the automotive industry took a massive hit, over and above the slump in sales that it witnessed in the last 15 months. Since late March 2020, production and dealerships are not in operation which is said to add to the woes for the India automotive industry and the economy as a whole.

