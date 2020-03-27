Coronavirus lockdown: Five ideas for petrolheads to ward off boredom

These will help only if you like to stay around cars/motorcycles & also since you won't be able to drive or ride for 18 more days. Yes, there won't be anything unique on this list, but hey.. we need something to occupy ourselves with as well.

Published: March 27, 2020

We’re all locked in our homes until 14th April to help curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus and for the sake of the greater good, we shall comply. But it is a fact it isn’t all that easy sitting at home for three whole weeks and some of us have been since a week before already. So, we’ve got some ideas for you to help ward off the boredom and stay occupied. These will help only if you like to stay around cars and motorcycles and also since you won’t be able to drive or ride for 18 more days. We know what you’re thinking, there won’t be anything unique on this list, but hey.. we need something to occupy ourselves with as well.

Stream

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have oodles of movies and series for the petrolhead. You could use this time to catch up on all the cinema you’ve missed out on. There’s Burn Out, The Italian Job, Go-Karts, Rush, Apex and many many others. And a nerd friend of mine also said that Discovery+ has several car/bike shows as well. Click this link for more.

Join a racing league

COVID-19 has been responsible for postponing all of the motorsport events that were scheduled to kick off during this time. Virtual racing though has caught on for obvious reasons. From F1 2019 to Gran Turismo to Forza, they all allow you to join a racing league and kickstart a racing career (well, virtually).

Watch virtual racing

Even MotoGP has gone official with virtual racing. A race is set to be held on the official MotoGP video game this Sunday. The Race and Veloce Esports have been holding races full of drivers such as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Antonio Felix da Costa with some of the best esports racers. Missing MotoGP? Riders to compete virtually on official video game this Sunday – here’s how to watch

Slip down memory lane

Motorsport fans have been massively disheartened by the cancelling and postponing of several grand prix races. So, by the time regular service is resumed, you could watch all those iconic race moments that went down history books. F1TV has a full archive right up to the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as well as an amazing collection of documentaries and shows on its site. Or just YouTube stuff.

Get your car/bike squeaky clean

Can’t say if you are one of those people who like to spend time cleaning your motorcycle but if you aren’t – this may be the right time to become it. You get to spend time with your precious and it doesn’t just get clean, it gets Monica clean! (insert your name instead).

