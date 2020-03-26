GoMechanic offers service, repairs to emergency vehicles during lockdown: Waives off labour charge

GoMechanic realises that local authorities will need critical support of technical persons who provide maintenance to ensure the smooth running of water, electricity, sewerage, and repair & maintenance of essential vehicles.

By:Updated: March 26, 2020 5:15:41 PM
Image for representational purposes only

GoMechanic has announced a new initiative called OpenforHeroes under which it will provide service for emergency vehicles to assist during the nationwide lockdown till 14 April in the wake of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. It aims to support emergency and essential vehicles such as ambulances, police vehicles, etc across top metro cities. GoMechanic states that it realises that local authorities will need critical support of technical persons who provide essential maintenance to ensure the smooth running of water, electricity, sewerage, and repair & maintenance of essential vehicles. Gurgaon Police have directed their officers to allow free movement of such technicians and mechanics.

Emergency or essential service vehicles can book a service via GoMechanic (which is free of charge), and the team will send the order to a functional workshop as per that city’s policy. They will also ascertain the nature of the vehicle and do basic validation to ensure the benefit reaches the right and intended ones.

GoMechanic points out that all labour and service charges will be completely waived and only actuals will be charged as per consumption besides applicable taxes. If as per the state law, the centres cannot be open, then GoMechanic will find and send the nearest available mechanic to the spot for repairing. GoMechanic assures that their workshops and mechanics are following strict sanitisation methods. The number to call is 08398970970.

“Emergency and essential services cannot afford to stop even more so when India is under lockdown. Ensuring they get access to the best service and their vehicles keep running is the need of the hour and we felt it is our duty to offer the same. At the same time, we wanted to show our appreciation for these real-life heroes in whatever way this is of help to each of them. Join us and the GoMechanic team in saluting and appreciating the contribution and sacrifice of these real-life heroes,” Kushal Karwa, Co-Founder, GoMechanic said.

