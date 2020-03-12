Coronavirus effect: Production temporarily halted at Fiat facility in Italy

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said in a statement it had stepped up measures across its facilities, including intensive sanitisation of all work and rest areas, to support the government's directives to curb the spread of the infectious disease.

By:Updated: March 12, 2020 10:40:42 AM

Fiat Chrysler is temporarily halting operations at some plants in Italy and will reduce production rates in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the largest in Europe, a spokesman for the automaker said on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said in a statement it had stepped up measures across its facilities, including intensive sanitisation of all work and rest areas, to support the government’s directives to curb the spread of the infectious disease.”As a result of taking these actions the company will, where necessary, make temporary closures of its plants across Italy,” it said.

The spokesman said affected plants were Pomigliano, Melfi, Atessa and Cassino, each of them halted for two or three days between Wednesday and Saturday.FCA said that to allow greater spacing of employees at their workstations, “daily production rates will be lowered to accommodate the adapted manufacturing processes”. However, a source close to the matter said FCA did not expect an impact on overall production rates. The source added that temporary closures were in no way linked to disruptions of auto parts supplies following anti-virus measures imposed by Rome all over Italy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Formula 1: Vietnam GP could be postponed, Australia GP on track

2020 Formula 1: Vietnam GP could be postponed, Australia GP on track

Exclusive: 2020 Hyundai Verna Features Revealed: Verna vs City is the Sedan Battle of the Year!

Exclusive: 2020 Hyundai Verna Features Revealed: Verna vs City is the Sedan Battle of the Year!

Checkmate Anti-Helmet Brigade! Two helmets now compulsory with every two-wheeler purchase in Maharashtra

Checkmate Anti-Helmet Brigade! Two helmets now compulsory with every two-wheeler purchase in Maharashtra

Big discounts on BS4 cars, SUVs in India: Honda CR-V, Tata Nexon now more affordable

Big discounts on BS4 cars, SUVs in India: Honda CR-V, Tata Nexon now more affordable

Upcoming Datsun Redi-Go spied testing: Hints at updated design and BS6 engines

Upcoming Datsun Redi-Go spied testing: Hints at updated design and BS6 engines

Massive discounts on BS4 scooters, bikes: KTM 790 Duke on sale for a steal

Massive discounts on BS4 scooters, bikes: KTM 790 Duke on sale for a steal

2020 Hyundai Creta sees skyrocketing demand before launch: 10,000+ bookings in 10 days!

2020 Hyundai Creta sees skyrocketing demand before launch: 10,000+ bookings in 10 days!

Hyundai India plans blockbuster 2020: Four major car launches including new i20, Verna

Hyundai India plans blockbuster 2020: Four major car launches including new i20, Verna

Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed ahead of launch: Price difference with Dominar 400 explained!

Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed ahead of launch: Price difference with Dominar 400 explained!

BS6 Aprilia SR 160, SR 125, Storm 125 launched: Prices hiked by about Rs 20,000 over BS4 models

BS6 Aprilia SR 160, SR 125, Storm 125 launched: Prices hiked by about Rs 20,000 over BS4 models

How a German auto parts company employee’s visit to Italy spread the Coronavirus

How a German auto parts company employee’s visit to Italy spread the Coronavirus

Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition launched: Gets a unique feature over Touring Sport

Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition launched: Gets a unique feature over Touring Sport

Dealers fear they would not be able to sell BS4 car, motorcycle stock before March 31

Dealers fear they would not be able to sell BS4 car, motorcycle stock before March 31

Amitabh Bachchan's new car is a vintage Ford Prefect: Big B's first family car is back!

Amitabh Bachchan's new car is a vintage Ford Prefect: Big B's first family car is back!

Delhi-ites top list of spontaneous outstation travellers by car, says Ola Cabs

Delhi-ites top list of spontaneous outstation travellers by car, says Ola Cabs

All-new Mahindra Thar spotted testing again: Reveals more details than earlier

All-new Mahindra Thar spotted testing again: Reveals more details than earlier

Mahindra BAJA SAEINDIA 2020 Leg-II: How it is fuelling passion among India's aspiring engineers!

Mahindra BAJA SAEINDIA 2020 Leg-II: How it is fuelling passion among India's aspiring engineers!

2020 WIAA Rally to the Valley celebrates Women's Day: 400 take part in rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley

2020 WIAA Rally to the Valley celebrates Women's Day: 400 take part in rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley

Hyundai Verna facelift teased: First in segment to get 1.0L turbo petrol engine, DCT

Hyundai Verna facelift teased: First in segment to get 1.0L turbo petrol engine, DCT

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry BS6 launched: Price, specs, features