Home due to Coronavirus? Best car/racing series to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

If you have been forced indoors due to Coronavirus lockdown or have self-isolated, and are craving for some sweet-sounding engines and meeting your racing heroes, now's the time to do it. Netflix and Amazon Prime can help.

A lot of countries have had to impose lock-downs forcing people indoors and a lot others have voluntarily decided to stay home to curb the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19. Either way, if you are shut indoors and are craving for some sweet-sounding engines and meeting your racing heroes, now’s the time to do it. Allow us to list some of the greatest series that you could stream on Amazon Prime or Netflix to help you get through the Coronavirus couch syndrome.

The Grand Tour: Amazon Prime Video

The men behind the biggest car show.. in the world – Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May travel around the world, taking up challenges, driving unusual cars (and sometimes boats), bickering about the constant wrong decisions they take. If you haven’t been following these three since the days of Top Gear, catch up now with this hilarious rampage across exotic locations around the world.

Le Mans: Racing is Everything – Amazon Prime Video

24 Hours of Le Mans is a race like no other pushing mechanical and human endurance to the edge. It takes place in France each year and is literally a 24-hour race. Shot in 4k, Le Mans: Racing is Everything is one of the finest motorsport series you’ll watch.

The Gymkhana Files – Amazon Prime Video

Ken Block needs no introduction as his viral video franchise, which is surely one of the wildest we’ve seen, grows bigger. For those not in the know, watching Block do one of his Gymkhana sessions is the most insane bit of driving you’ll see in a long time. Needs no story or plot, just the driving is a spectacle to watch.

Grand Prix Driver- Amazon Prime Video

This is all about Formula 1 racing as it follows McLaren during the 2017 pre-season as they gear up for their first race in Melbourne. After three tough years without a win, McLaren is hopeful that they will be back on top with their promotion of rookie driver, Stoffel Vandoorne.

Also read: Can Coronavirus spell doom for Formula 1 and MotoGP in 2020?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Netflix

If you must watch a series on F1, then they don’t come as popular as Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix. It was an instant hit in India making non-F1-followers experts on the subject temporarily. Yes, it is that good.

Hyperdrive -Netflix

A 10-part series for the avid car enthusiast called ‘Hyperdrive’, it is a competition car driving reality show that sees competitors drifting, doughnuts, high-speed cornering, and precision driving. Hyperdrive is a combination of athleticism from American Ninja Warrior for cars with lots of flashing lights like Need for Speed… with realism.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.