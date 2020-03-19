Coronavirus locked you in? Best car/bike movies to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

COVID-19 Coronavirus has forced millions indoors. The best we can do is be careful, look out for one another and avoiding going out is one way of doing it. And to help that - here's a list of car/bike films to stream on Netflix/Amazon.

The world is going through some dark times as COVID-19 Coronavirus poses a threat to millions of lives across the world and has forced people in their homes so as to curb its spread. The best thing to do in these times is to look out for one another, be clean and be safe. Express Drives is also working from home as a precaution and if you are too and it’s become a tad boring, we might be able to suggest some good films to binge-watch while you’re home. When we say binge-watch though, don’t forget to indulge in some sort of workout afterward.

The Italian Job (2003)

If you’ve watched the original The Italian Job then you’re familiar with what to expect from this one as Mark Walhberg and Charlize Theron indulge in an action-packed heist comedy involving Mini Coopers. The shot to popularity with the original 1969 film as Croker and crew drove the three tiny cars on the tiny streets of Italy. (Amazon Prime)

Hard Hat Harry: Motorcycle Adventures

Not so much a movie, this is a documentary that walks you through different types of motorcycles in a fun way. Word of warning though, it was shot in 1996. We reckon this would be great for kids. (Amazon Prime)

Go Karts

Pretty much the Karate Kid but with go-karts instead. A fearless teen steps into the world of going faster beating lap times, backed by friends and of course an ex-driver as his coach. (Netflix)

Rush

Speaking of rivalries, one very popular in the world of racing is that between Lauda and Hunt which is very tastefully depicted in the 2013 biographical sports film Rush. Centered on the rivalry between Formula 1 racing drivers – the Brit James Hunt and the Austrian Niki Lauda, Rush is set in the 1976 Formula 1 motor-racing season. (Amazon Pay Per View)

Quick

So, we had to find motorcycle related films on Amazon Prime Video. We found Quick – a Korean film that involves big bikes, a bomb, a lot of chase scenes on those big bikes and burnouts. The perfect recipe for if you want a fun, not-so-heavy film to watch. It’s dubbed in English by Indian folks though – if that sort of thing annoys you. (Amazon Prime)

APEX: The Story of the Hypercar

A 2015 American documentary film that describes the automobile category of hypercars, and the showing of a mission to defeat the world record in the Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps in the Koenigsegg One:1, started by Christian von Koenigsegg (Koenigsegg’s CEO and President). (Netflix)

Upcoming on Netflix – A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Juan Manuel Fangio has five world championship titles to his name. And all of them in the early 1950s – before the protective gear or safety features were introduced. Watch his story as the film releases on 20 March.

