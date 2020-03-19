Coronavirus locked you in? Best car/bike movies to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

COVID-19 Coronavirus has forced millions indoors. The best we can do is be careful, look out for one another and avoiding going out is one way of doing it. And to help that - here's a list of car/bike films to stream on Netflix/Amazon.

By:Updated: March 19, 2020 12:30:05 PM

car movies bike netflix amazon prime

The world is going through some dark times as COVID-19 Coronavirus poses a threat to millions of lives across the world and has forced people in their homes so as to curb its spread. The best thing to do in these times is to look out for one another, be clean and be safe. Express Drives is also working from home as a precaution and if you are too and it’s become a tad boring, we might be able to suggest some good films to binge-watch while you’re home. When we say binge-watch though, don’t forget to indulge in some sort of workout afterward.

The Italian Job (2003)

If you’ve watched the original The Italian Job then you’re familiar with what to expect from this one as Mark Walhberg and Charlize Theron indulge in an action-packed heist comedy involving Mini Coopers. The shot to popularity with the original 1969 film as Croker and crew drove the three tiny cars on the tiny streets of Italy. (Amazon Prime)

Hard Hat Harry: Motorcycle Adventures

Not so much a movie, this is a documentary that walks you through different types of motorcycles in a fun way. Word of warning though, it was shot in 1996. We reckon this would be great for kids. (Amazon Prime)

Go Karts

Pretty much the Karate Kid but with go-karts instead. A fearless teen steps into the world of going faster beating lap times, backed by friends and of course an ex-driver as his coach. (Netflix)

Rush

Speaking of rivalries, one very popular in the world of racing is that between Lauda and Hunt which is very tastefully depicted in the 2013 biographical sports film Rush. Centered on the rivalry between Formula 1 racing drivers – the Brit James Hunt and the Austrian Niki Lauda, Rush is set in the 1976 Formula 1 motor-racing season. (Amazon Pay Per View)

Quick

So, we had to find motorcycle related films on Amazon Prime Video. We found Quick – a Korean film that involves big bikes, a bomb, a lot of chase scenes on those big bikes and burnouts. The perfect recipe for if you want a fun, not-so-heavy film to watch. It’s dubbed in English by Indian folks though – if that sort of thing annoys you. (Amazon Prime)

Also read: Home due to Coronavirus? Best car/racing series to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

APEX: The Story of the Hypercar

A 2015 American documentary film that describes the automobile category of hypercars, and the showing of a mission to defeat the world record in the Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps in the Koenigsegg One:1, started by Christian von Koenigsegg (Koenigsegg’s CEO and President). (Netflix)

Upcoming on Netflix – A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Juan Manuel Fangio has five world championship titles to his name. And all of them in the early 1950s – before the protective gear or safety features were introduced. Watch his story as the film releases on 20 March.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Coronavirus locked you in? Best car/bike movies to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

Coronavirus locked you in? Best car/bike movies to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

Coronavirus Effect! Ather Energy halts test rides, enquiries: How you can still ride away the 450X!

Coronavirus Effect! Ather Energy halts test rides, enquiries: How you can still ride away the 450X!

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 launched: Xtreme 200S rival's new features, specs, price

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 launched: Xtreme 200S rival's new features, specs, price

Hyundai Creta variants vs Kia Seltos variants: Price, specs and which is best for you

Hyundai Creta variants vs Kia Seltos variants: Price, specs and which is best for you

Coronavirus strikes Rolls-Royce: Suspends production for a month

Coronavirus strikes Rolls-Royce: Suspends production for a month

Hero Pleasure discontinued in India: Why its 14-year long innings came to an end!

Hero Pleasure discontinued in India: Why its 14-year long innings came to an end!

Droom launches Corona Shield: Antimicrobial surface protection treatment for cars & bikes at Rs 499

Droom launches Corona Shield: Antimicrobial surface protection treatment for cars & bikes at Rs 499

90% buyers research online before showroom visit: How digital platforms affect car buying decision

90% buyers research online before showroom visit: How digital platforms affect car buying decision

Shah Rukh Khan is India's first 2020 Hyundai Creta owner: Check Images

Shah Rukh Khan is India's first 2020 Hyundai Creta owner: Check Images

Indian Army canteens to sell Harley-Davidson bikes: Here's more

Indian Army canteens to sell Harley-Davidson bikes: Here's more

Last chance to buy BS4 discounted cars: Tata Nexon, Renault Kwid selling for Rs 1 lakh less

Last chance to buy BS4 discounted cars: Tata Nexon, Renault Kwid selling for Rs 1 lakh less

Coronavirus worries? Taking this bike taxi could keep you safer

Coronavirus worries? Taking this bike taxi could keep you safer

Home due to Coronavirus? Best car/racing series to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

Home due to Coronavirus? Best car/racing series to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

Compact SUV battle: Volkswagen T-Roc takes on Harrier, Hector, Compass

Compact SUV battle: Volkswagen T-Roc takes on Harrier, Hector, Compass

Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: Jeep Compass rival offers good value-for-money

Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: Jeep Compass rival offers good value-for-money

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS teased: India launch on 25 March

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS teased: India launch on 25 March

All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra unveiled: India launch expected in 2021

All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra unveiled: India launch expected in 2021

Hyundai Xcent automatic discontinued: Grand i10, Elite i20 lose diesel engines

Hyundai Xcent automatic discontinued: Grand i10, Elite i20 lose diesel engines

Continental develops world's first 3D digital instrument cluster: How it works

Continental develops world's first 3D digital instrument cluster: How it works

FADA approaches Supreme Court again for BS4 sale extension as Coronavirus slows retail

FADA approaches Supreme Court again for BS4 sale extension as Coronavirus slows retail