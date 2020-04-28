Automated Coronavirus disinfection for car cabin with this sprinkle system-style spray

This apparatus can be used to sanitize the seats of cars, taxis, ambulances, goods vans, buses, flights, trains, and could even sanitize elevators, etc.

As we all anxiously wait for the 3rd of May for further decisions from the government about how life will resume to normalcy, it is imperative that we all inculcate some habits that will help us a long way into the fight against the coronavirus. If the use of cars or public transport is to be resumed, regular disinfection will have to be carried out. The more cars are used, the more they’ll need to be cleaned, and wiping all surfaces by hand can be tedious and time-consuming. With an aim to speed up the process, Baljit Singh, VP Operations Head of Brookfield Properties, has built an apparatus that can automatically disinfect the cabin of vehicles.

The automated disinfecting apparatus can be used for sanitizing interior surfaces of passenger vehicles including seats and other touchpoints via a spray of disinfectant on these surfaces. This apparatus can be used to sanitize the seats of cars, taxis, ambulances, goods vans, buses, flights, trains, and could even sanitize elevators, etc. The claims made for the apparatus and its basic mechanism do point to a promising method of disinfection. However, we’d like to point out that no more information is currently available about whether the spray has been tested and is in fact effective.

Some of the highlights of the apparatus are:

– If unapproved disinfectant/liquid is used in the apparatus, it will not function.

– It will operate only when the vehicle/elevator is at rest.

– It will operate only for the limited recommended/desired set duration (second/minutes).

– It will not operate if the sprayer pressure is high/low plus-minus 10% or as recommended.

– It can be linked to the IR temperature recorder if the temperature of a passenger sitting on any seat records higher than recommended or preset, this apparatus will not function and a notification will be sent to driver/operators helpdesk for necessary directions.

– It can also be linked to large operators’ network/app for tracking monitoring of the set SOPs followed by the drivers or not.

– It will notify the user if the disinfectant level is critically low.

– It will be powered by vehicle battery or self-powered with chargeable batteries as the case may be.

