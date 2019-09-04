Cops found flaunting new motor vehicle rules to pay 200 per cent fine!

According to the provisions of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, cops which are found flaunting the rules under this act, will have to shell out double the amount in the form of fines. Section 210-B of this amendment act specifies that any authority which is empowered to enforce the provisions of the Act if commits an offence under this Act will be liable for twice the penalty corresponding to that offence. The amendments to the Act bring in hefty fines for traffic violators among other provisions.

The provisions of the Act which became applicable starting September 1st has already seen traffic challans amounting to as much as Rs 32,500 being issued. Though most of the fines are because of violation of traffic rules, a sizable amount is for those who are found not carrying valid documents.

Going into the details of the new amendments, if someone is found driving without a driving license, he/she shall be liable to pay Rs 5,000. Earlier, the same offence would warrant a fine of Rs 500. On the other hand, drinking and driving will lead to a fine of Rs 10,000. Similarly, not giving way to emergency vehicles, like an ambulance or fire engine, will also make you liable to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

Though these fines may seem harsh, they should ideally improve the behaviour of motorists on the the road. What however is the need of the hour is the stricter implementation of these regulations.