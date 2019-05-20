Continental’s OcSM tech to save lives by estimating occupants’ posture: Here’s how it works

Continental is currently working on OcSM (Occupant Safety Monitor) Technology solution that monitors the occupant postures visually through image processing. By doing so, the system indicates optimum seating posture using AI algorithms for enhancing safety during a crash. The OcSM is currently under development and aims at estimating the pose of the occupants inside the vehicle to dynamically adapt airbag deployment strategies. This is done based on different seating postures of the vehicle occupants. Continental says that safety during such a crash can be enhanced through appropriate airbag deployment strategy. For example, if the driver is seated too close to the steering wheel or the airbag deployment point in case of a crash, the passenger may hit the steering wheel before the airbag is properly deployed.

The innovative OcSM solution provides real-time information about occupant pose to the safety control units so that airbag deployment can be optimised. Express Drives recently got an insight into the OcSM technology by Continental and how it can be beneficial for the customers. Sudeepth Puthumana, Head of Engineering, Business Unit Passive Safety & Sensorics, Continental Automotive India gave us the inputs.

When OcSM is going to be official?

The novel software function „Occupant Safety Monitor (OcSM)“ is on the roadmap of Continental and in development. The function is a valuable extension of today’s passive safety technologies on the market and will be available around 2023 for the introduction into the safety systems of vehicles. A suitable integration platform for the Occupant Safety Monitor function is provided by the Safety Domain Control Unit (SDCU) - the extended Airbag Control Unit.

How does this technology work?

The OcSM acts as a permanent monitor of the environment in the vehicle in terms of safety. The information of several suitable sensors (e.g. camera, data from a seat sensor system, etc.) results in a complex sensor fusion model. By means of this complex model, optimum deployment strategies for the restraint systems are permanently being calculated - individually for each occupant.

By when this will be available for the Indian market?

Depending on the global market introduction it will as well be available for the Indian market. Due to our global structure regarding development and manufacturing as well as our comprehensive available local market intelligence, we will be able to adapt the function to the respective markets.

What are the advantages?

In case of an accident, the restraint systems will be activated specifically to the occupants’ condition and situation. The restraint systems will be pre-conditioned and/or deployed individually, e.g. adjustment of seats, belts and airbag thresholds. With regard to Automated Driving, when the interior design of the vehicles allow the passengers increased freedom of seating positions, the Occupant Safety Monitoring will be indispensable to further guarantee optimum restraint safety.

How this will contribute to the safety of passengers in a car?

The restraint systems will be adapted individually to each occupant, tailored to the particular seating position, occupants’ shape or weight (occupant classification) etc. In addition, objects that may jeopardize the passengers in case of the deployment of restraint systems can be detected and the deployment strategy can be customized accordingly. Individual and optimum safety for each passenger will thus be guaranteed.

