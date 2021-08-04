Continental to make tyres out of recycled PET bottles: Aims for 100% sustainable materials

After mechanical shredding, the bottles are melted down and granulated; this is followed by solid-state polymerization and a modified spinning process.

By:August 4, 2021 11:33 AM

Continental recently announced that it will begin the use of reprocessed polyester obtained from recycled plastic bottles in its tyre production starting 2022. The tyre manufacturer states that recycling is becoming increasingly important in the design, development and production of premium tyres. By 2050 at the latest, Continental aims to successively use 100 percent sustainably produced materials in its tyre products. With the use of recycled PET, the tyre manufacturer succeeds in taking a further step toward a circular economy.

The new sustainable polyester yarn will be obtained from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles by a mechanical process and will be used in the construction of the tyre carcass. This can completely replace conventional polyester.

Also read: Definition of car changing rapidly, electrification & autonomy next step forward: Elektrobit

Together with its cooperation partner and supplier OTIZ, a fiber specialist and textile manufacturer, the tyre manufacturer has developed a special technology to recycle PET bottles without previously necessary intermediate chemical steps and to make the polyester yarn functional for the high mechanical requirements of the tyre. In the course of so-called upcycling, a PET bottle becomes a high-performance PET material.

At this year’s IAA MOBILITY in Munich, Continental will present a highly innovative concept tyre with polyester yarn made from recycled PET bottles. With the use of recycled polyester yarn, we are taking another important step in the direction of cross-product circular economy, Dr Andreas Topp, responsible for materials, process development and industrialization in Continental’s tyres business area.

As part of the recycling process, the bottles are first sorted, caps removed and finally mechanically cleaned. After mechanical shredding, they are melted down and granulated; this is followed by solid-state polymerization and a modified spinning process.

“Our modified manufacturing process enables us to obtain polyester yarn for tire construction from PET bottles without any polymerization process from monomers,” explains Dr. Derren Huang, Chief of Research and Development at OTIZ.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Continental to make tyres out of recycled PET bottles: Aims for 100% sustainable materials

Continental to make tyres out of recycled PET bottles: Aims for 100% sustainable materials

2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift India Launch LIVE: Expected price, specs, features, key changes

2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift India Launch LIVE: Expected price, specs, features, key changes

eBikeGo launches EBG-Matics for advanced fleet management: Key benefits explained

eBikeGo launches EBG-Matics for advanced fleet management: Key benefits explained

Ather sees record demand in Indiranagar: Rs 10 crore worth electric scooters sold in July 2021

Ather sees record demand in Indiranagar: Rs 10 crore worth electric scooters sold in July 2021

Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero Power Plus warranty increased: Here's what is covered

Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero Power Plus warranty increased: Here's what is covered

Omega Seiki to set up new EV plant in UP: To produce customised EVs for rural needs

Omega Seiki to set up new EV plant in UP: To produce customised EVs for rural needs

India's harsh weather causes considerable damage to vehicle paint — Amlendukumar Singh, 3M India

India's harsh weather causes considerable damage to vehicle paint — Amlendukumar Singh, 3M India

90km range Komaki XGT X5 electric scooter launched for elderly, specially-abled people

90km range Komaki XGT X5 electric scooter launched for elderly, specially-abled people

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift spied for the first time: What's new

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift spied for the first time: What's new

Kia India crosses 1 lakh sales mark in CY2021: Sonet largest contributor

Kia India crosses 1 lakh sales mark in CY2021: Sonet largest contributor

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Activa-led Honda sold 3.86 lakh units, reports 20% growth

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Activa-led Honda sold 3.86 lakh units, reports 20% growth

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition launched: 13 upgrades explained with prices

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition launched: 13 upgrades explained with prices

Stellantis India appoints Joel Verany for Sales & Marketing, Puneet Sabharwal for Finance

Stellantis India appoints Joel Verany for Sales & Marketing, Puneet Sabharwal for Finance

Ola Electric scooter India launch on 15th August: Range, top speed, expected price

Ola Electric scooter India launch on 15th August: Range, top speed, expected price

DICV appoints Anshum Jain as its Chief Operating Officer

DICV appoints Anshum Jain as its Chief Operating Officer

Car demand negatively affected by high GST, acquisition cost: Maruti Suzuki

Car demand negatively affected by high GST, acquisition cost: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Motors to increase prices tomorrow: Offers price protection until end August

Tata Motors to increase prices tomorrow: Offers price protection until end August

ABB India partners with Audi India to provide charging solutions for e-tron range

ABB India partners with Audi India to provide charging solutions for e-tron range

Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black bookings open: Gets distinguishing Black Pack features

Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black bookings open: Gets distinguishing Black Pack features

Maruti Suzuki cars have least CO2 emissions: CNG, hybrids the way forward says Chairman

Maruti Suzuki cars have least CO2 emissions: CNG, hybrids the way forward says Chairman