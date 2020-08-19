Continental to produce generation-6 tyres in India: Launches new UltraContact & ComfortContact tyres

To achieve a superior low noise level, Continental CC6 operates on three technologies - Harmonic Comfort Chambers, 0 dB-Eaters, and Whisper Compound.

Continental has announced the roll-out of its new Generation 6 tyre range for passenger vehicles in India. The manufacturer states that the UltraContact UC6 and ComfortContact CC6 range of tyres have been designed with the challenging road conditions found across the country in mind and made using knowledge gathered from the needs and driving habits of Indian drivers. Continental claims that both tyre ranges deliver on higher safety, reduced noise, improved mileage and fuel efficiency. The gen-6 tyres will be produced at Continental’s Modipuram plant.

With the entry of Generation 6 tyres in India, Continental’s offering in the passenger vehicle segment is well established. It gives customers the choice to upgrade to the premium product in the market, Claude d’Gama Rose, Head of Tires Business, Continental India, said.

Speaking about the company’s localisation strategy, Claude d’Gama Rose said that Continental’s philosophy of ‘in the market, for the market’ complements the entire manufacturing value chain, enabling it to bring German technology for the local market.

Also read: Continental Transparent Hood: Car safety feature that allows driver to see through bonnet

UltraContact UC6

Continental UltraContact UC6 has been designed for improved control on wet roads and make for short braking distances in both wet as well as dry road conditions. The manufacturer promises no-compromise comfort, noise level, mileage, or fuel-efficiency.

ComfortContact CC6

The CC6 tyre is meant for low noise level, higher comfort, and lower rolling resistance that helps in achieving better fuel efficiency. The ConfortContact tyre also has better tread-life thanks to interlocking molecular connections that resist wearing, thus improving mileage significantly compared to the previous generation of ComfortContact range. The CC6 tires are available for rims with diameters of 13 to 15 inches.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.