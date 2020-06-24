Continental smartphone-based car key to be introduced in 2021 models of three more car manufacturers

Continental is focussing on the development of the UWB radio standard for vehicle access in the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC). The CCC is working on a global standard for hands-free access vehicles and other applications.

By:Published: June 24, 2020 11:23 AM

Continental smartphone based car key CoSmA

Continental has received new production orders for its CoSmA smartphone-based vehicle access system from three vehicle manufacturers from Europe and Asia. The smartphone-based car key will be integrated into the architecture of their upcoming vehicles. Continental will begin production in 2021. To put simply, CoSmA uses ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology for an access solution that offers a hands-free system and enhances anti-theft protection. Continental CoSmA is aimed at replacing conventional keys and provide user-friendly access to owners’ cars, unlock them and start the engine using their own smartphone without having to pick up the device.

At the core of the system is a digital key that contains the access authorisation to the vehicle. Through one app, the car owner can generate and manage multiple digital keys and also share them with family and friends.

Moreover, delivery services can even deliver packages from online orders directly to the vehicle. As soon as authentication is provided by the backend key management system, access is granted to the vehicle.

CoSmA makes the smartphone a digital key to the vehicle. Continental is delighted that more vehicle manufacturers are integrating the solution into their vehicle generations, thereby making the keyless operation of vehicles increasingly convenient through the use of personal smartphones, says Johann Hiebl, head of the Connected Car Networking business unit at Continental.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2020: What the new iPhone iOS 14 means for CarPlay: Key new features explained

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Technology

The system uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) in its basic version. Now in its latest generation, the digital key also makes use of ultra-wideband (UWB). The UWB and UWB Bluetooth Low Energy (UWB-BLE) transceiver modules enable the authorised smartphone to be located with high accuracy from both inside and outside the vehicle.

The onboard architecture also features a central electronic computer unit with a secure element as certified secure storage for any digital vehicle key application. As soon as the position of the authorised smartphone is determined, the system allows the vehicle to be unlocked and the engine to be started without having to pull out the smartphone (“hands-free”).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift Test Drive Review: 1.0L turbo better than 1.6L?

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift Test Drive Review: 1.0L turbo better than 1.6L?

Price hike alert! 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom now costlier in India by this much

Suzuki explains new and safer sales model: To focus on electric two-wheelers when 'buyers are ready'

Suzuki explains new and safer sales model: To focus on electric two-wheelers when 'buyers are ready'

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG: 5 key features and 31.2 km/kg fuel-efficiency!

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG: 5 key features and 31.2 km/kg fuel-efficiency!

Tata Motors cars, SUVs, concepts that fizzled out but could be a hit in 2020

Tata Motors cars, SUVs, concepts that fizzled out but could be a hit in 2020

Porsche Cayenne recalled in India: Possible fuel leak and few other safety hazards

Porsche Cayenne recalled in India: Possible fuel leak and few other safety hazards

2020 Honda City production begins: Launch timeline, expected prices

2020 Honda City production begins: Launch timeline, expected prices

Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners announced: Internship at Jawa and more rewards!

Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners announced: Internship at Jawa and more rewards!

Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

Apple WWDC 2020: What the new iPhone iOS 14 means for CarPlay: Key new features explained

Apple WWDC 2020: What the new iPhone iOS 14 means for CarPlay: Key new features explained

India-bound Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV updated: Range, features, specs

India-bound Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV updated: Range, features, specs

Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

Kia Sonet's new gearbox could spell problems for AMTs: Launch around October with many segment-first features

Kia Sonet's new gearbox could spell problems for AMTs: Launch around October with many segment-first features

Hyundai, Kia, LG Chem ready to invest in electric vehicle start-ups: How to participate

Hyundai, Kia, LG Chem ready to invest in electric vehicle start-ups: How to participate

Next-gen Kia Carnival to get an impressively styled display, new features: Interior images leaked!

Next-gen Kia Carnival to get an impressively styled display, new features: Interior images leaked!

BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh: Available in four variants

BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh: Available in four variants

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 drum brake variant launched: CD110 Dream rival price, specs, features

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 drum brake variant launched: CD110 Dream rival price, specs, features

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917