Continental registers one million speed sensors production in a month: Eyes 12 million units annually

Continental's plant in Manesar has crossed a milestone of producing one million speed sensor units a month. The speed sensor product portfolio of Continental includes wheel, engine and transmission speed sensors for passenger vehicles, while for 2-Wheelers it is wheel and engine speed sensors. Continental said in a press statement that is significantly increasing its capacity to produce speed sensors at its plant to meet the growing demand caused by recent safety and emission legislations in India. Continental says that with the vehicle safety legislation coming to effect in April 2019, there is a rapid increase in demand for ABS units.

The signals from the wheel speed sensors are required for control systems like Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). When Bharat Stage VI comes into action in April 2020, the emission norms will demand advanced technologies in order to support the upgradation. This is where engine speed sensors come into play as these provide information to the Engine Management System to control the ignition and injection times, allowing compliance to the exhaust gas regulation and reduction in fuel consumption.

In 2016, Continental established a line for ABS and ESC assembly in its brake systems plant, Gurgaon, followed by localizing electronic control units for ABS and ESC in its Bangalore plant in 2018. The same year, Continental expanded the capacity by adding two new lines to increase assembly of ABS and ESC units in its Gurgaon plant. This accomplishment further acclaims Continental’s strong focus on Vision Zero, a future with zero crashes, fatalities and injuries.

Commenting on the recent milestone, Prashanth Doreswamy, Market Head of Continental India and Managing Director, Continental Automotive, India said that Continental has been an ardent advocate and promoter of integrated road safety technologies across different markets. On-road fatalities in India are significantly higher, as compared to other markets. For this reason, it becomes critical for Continental to have a strong focus on road safety technologies for the region. He added that with Continental's wide portfolio of safety technologies, the company is supporting OEMs in India and in the global market to achieve the optimal level of vehicle safety.

Moreover, he added that Continental's localizing approach has worked well. In the last few years, the company has been steadily increasing its capacity to meet the growing demand for integrated safety technologies in India. Safety legislation and increased awareness among the consumers have been the key drivers for the uptake of the safety technologies in India.