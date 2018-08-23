Continental opens new R&D facility in Gurugram: Here’s how it will help ‘Vision Zero’ or zero deaths

Continental has announced the inauguration of its new R&D facility in Gurugram and the new facility is located within the company's existing Gurgaon Plant premises. The new R&D facility will cater to global and regional R&D requirements for the company's brake systems businesses. Continental says that its new facility is aligned with the company’s strategy of increasing its R&D footprint in India. The Continental R&D center at Gurgaon is currently responsible for the design and testing for brake systems along with offshore engineering activities for the Continental’s Italy and Japan regions.

Continental has been present in India for around 50 years through technology partnerships and joint ventures for its various businesses. Continental Automotive Brake Systems (India) was originally a Joint Venture of Continental with Rico that started in 2007. The said business became a 100% subsidiary of Continental in 2012. Currently, Continental operates in India with over 8,000 employees across 15 locations including eight production facilities that cater to the Indian market along with and a Technical Center that supports global R&D.

While celebrating its tenth-anniversary celebration, Continental announced three digit crore rupees investments in India in the next two years and the company plans to increase headcount to 10,000 during the same period.

Commenting on the new R&D facility, Prashanth Doreswamy, Head, Continental India and Managing Director, Continental Automotive India said that as a technology company, it is Continental's priority to invest in the technologies of tomorrow. He also added that India is an important R&D hub for Continental, and the company plans to increase its R&D footprint in the country.

Doreswamy believes that with focused R&D, innovations and ongoing improvement of the company's components and systems, both at this new center dedicated to brake systems and at TCI, India’s contribution to Vision Zero that is a future with zero accidents will be significant. Stay tuned for more!