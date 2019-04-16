Continental MK C1 brake system to reduce hybrid vehicle CO2 emissions by 5g: Production to start in 2020

Newly registered vehicles will be allowed to emit only 95 g of carbon dioxide (CO2) per kilometer on average from as early as 2021. Every gram of CO2 over the limit will cost manufacturers €95 and the said figure has to be multiplied by the number of vehicles sold. Against the backdrop of stricter CO2 legislation around the world, the focus currently is on reducing emissions. In the U.S.A., a maximum of only 121 g/km has been stipulated by the year 2020 and this figure is 117 g/km in China and 105 g/km in Japan. Besides the powertrain, other vehicle systems are required to play their part in emissions reduction, such as the brake system. At the Auto Shanghai in China, Continental will present the results of a recent TÜV-certified test.

The measurements were taken on a dynamometer test in accordance with the WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicle Test Procedure), the globally valid measurement procedure for determining the exhaust emissions and fuel/electricity consumption of motor vehicles, and were supervised by the TÜV experts present. During each of the three test runs, the vehicle with the MK C1 recovered 160 Wh of additional electrical energy on average in the deceleration phases of the individual cycle, around 32 percent more than the system in comparison.

Matthias Matic, head of the Vehicle Dynamics business unit of the Chassis & Safety division at Continental said that here, the MK C1 electrohydraulic brake-by-wire brake system, installed in a standard plug-in hybrid vehicle from the D-segment class, reduced CO2 emissions by around 5 g/km on average compared with a conventional – non-brake-by-wire – hybrid brake system. He added that for the efficiency of a hybrid vehicle, it is important to use up as little of the vehicle’s kinetic energy as possible on the wheel brakes, because this energy is lost. The company's MK C1 brake-by-wire brake system enables full utilization of the recuperation potential. This allows the vehicle to recover more electricity and achieve measurable CO2 savings. At the end of 2020, Continental said that it will begin production of the MK C1 in Shanghai for a Chinese customer. It is therefore, following its strategy of producing in the market, for the market.

Matic also added that in hybrid vehicles, recuperation potential is also thrown away in the series configuration. By contrast, the brake pedal in the MK C1 is usually completely decoupled from pressure generation. Therefore the driver always has a uniform pedal feel. The full use can be made of recuperation phases – saving CO2 as a result. Calculated for an electric vehicle with an energy consumption of 18 kWh/100 km, the increase in the efficiency of the MK C1 documented in the test alone would equate to a 4 percent increase in range based on a 500-kilometer route – in other words, almost 20 kilometers. MK C1 has multiple safety advantages. First, the electromechanically generated full brake pressure reached within 150 ms, allowing advanced driver assistance systems or automated vehicles to be brought to a standstill more quickly from a higher speed without driver intervention than in the case of conventional brake systems.

Jürgen Woywod, head of Vehicle System Integration in the Vehicle Dynamics business unit said that this provides a longer time frame in which an automatic emergency braking function can detect an obstacle with absolute certainty and nevertheless initiate autonomous emergency braking successfully. Efficiency and safety go hand in hand with the MK C1. This electrohydraulic brake system is therefore perfectly suited for the global trends of electrification and automation.