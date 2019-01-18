Continental announces Rs 240 crore investment for new Talegaon plant: To help in BS-VI transition, here’s how!

Continental announced the groundbreaking of its greenfield plant in Talegaon, Pune that will be dedicated to powertrain business. The company will be investing close to Rs 240 crores in the infrastructure and buildings for the upcoming facility by the year 2020. The construction of the Continental greenfield plant has been initiated. The production start is scheduled for early 2020 for various drivetrain products including engine management systems, sensors and actuators as well as fuel and exhaust management components, for passenger cars, 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles. Continental has invested close to Rs 2100 crores in India during the last ten years.

In 2018, Continental announced investments in India, on a high three-digit crore rupees level until 2020, and a plan to increase headcount to 10,000 for the same period. Continental's powertrain group offers multiple efficiency solutions for the conventional combustion engine, exhaust after treatment as well as for the broad field of vehicle electrification. The company stated in a press statement that it is supporting all key automotive customers in India in the transition to BS-VI emission norms.

Commenting on the development, Prashanth Doreswamy, Market Head, Continental India and Managing Director, Continental Automotive India said that this investment reinforces the brand's commitment to the Indian market. Continental has been growing ahead of the market in India. he added that to continue doing so, the company needs to invest both in technologies of tomorrow, and expand its reach in the market. He concluded his statement by saying that with this investment in the Powertrain business, Continental will better support India’s drive for cleaner air.

Last month, the brand also announced the groundbreaking of another greenfield facility in Pune that will be responsible in the manufacturing of premium surface materials for the automotive interior, with an investment of about Rs 180 crores. Apart from this, the company recently announced an additional R&D facility in its existing automotive plant in Gurgaon.

