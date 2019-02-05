Continental acquires Kathrein Automotive to get a boost in vehicle antenna market

Continental has successfully acquired Rosenheim-based antenna and satellite technology manufacturer Kathrein Automotive GmbH. The acquisition was completed after antitrust authorities officially approved the transaction. With this, Continental has added another very relevant vertical to its field of expertise as intelligent vehicle antennas are crucial for connectivity concepts for vehicles in the future. Continental is incorporating all Kathrein Automotive employees and all eight locations in Brazil, China, Germany, Mexico, Portugal and the US. The two parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Applications of the Intelligent antennas range from remote access keys and navigation applications through to telematics solutions. A connected vehicle can contain over 22 installed antennas.

Backed by Kathrein Automotive’s expertise, Continental can offer a broad portfolio ranging from rod antennas to the Intelligent Antenna Module. The core functions of the Intelligent Antenna Module include the integration of various V2X technologies, such as the global 5G Hybrid V2X solution, which enables communication via the cellular network as well as rapid, reliable direct data transfer. Continental recently won its first customer project for this flexible 5G hybrid platform.

Forecasts by analysts such as Radiant Insights indicate that vehicle antenna market will grow by around 6.5 percent per year between now and 2022. Continental and Kathrein have already brought two connectivity solutions to market together: the Intelligent Antenna Module and the multifunctional Smart Device Terminal.

The Intelligent Antenna Module replaces the single antennas that have been scattered around vehicles by combining the antennas and the accompanying electronics into one hardware module. This not only makes wiring more straightforward and reduces installation space, but also improves signal quality at the same time. Furthermore, the multifunctional Smart Device Terminal allows drivers to seamlessly integrate their digital lifestyles into their vehicles by easily and comprehensively connecting their mobile devices to their vehicles.