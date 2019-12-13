Consumer commission orders BMW to replace customer’s 3 Series damaged in accident with a new unit

A Delhi resident's BMW 3 Series which was badly damaged in an accident in 2012 will now be replaced with a new unit. The apex consumer commission NCDRC recently ruled that BMW will have to compensate the customer by replacing his vehicle with a new one of the same model. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has asked Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited and BMW to compensate for the loss incurred by Delhi resident Mukul Aggarwal.

Under the BMW Secure policy, a damaged vehicle is replaced with a new one upon confirmation of total loss of vehicle by a survey report. The NCDRC also asked the company to pay Aggarwal all the expenses incurred, including the registration, road tax and logistics charges paid by him.

The commission, while upholding the state commission's order, dismissed the review pleas filed by BMW and the insurance company, holding it guilty of deficient service for repudiating Aggarwal's claim, which was made after his vehicle got badly damaged in an accident in July 2012.

2019 BMW 330i M Sport Video Review: Performance King!

"Now, since it has been held that the repudiation of the claim by the insurance company (Bajaj Allianz) was wrong and amounted to deficiency in service, under the BMW secure policy, the complainants are entitled for a new car from the appellant," NCDRC Presiding member Deepa Sharma said. Another car of BMW's 3 Series 320 D model be given to Aggarwal in replacement, he added.

BMW India recently updated the seventh-generation 3 Series at a price range of 41.4 lakh to Rs 47.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three variants, the new 3 Series comes in three variants with the option of both petrol and diesel engines. BMW also rolled out the 7 Series facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 1.22 crore (ex-showroom) with engine options that include diesel and a petrol-hybrid.