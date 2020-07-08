Connected cars next big thing in India: Kia Seltos, MG Hector top gainers

Kia Motors recently sold in excess of 50,000 connected cars including the Carnival and Seltos while MG claims to have retailed more than 20,000 internet-enabled cars in less than a year.

By:Published: July 8, 2020 6:03 PM

The term connected cars was actually coined by Honda in India. One generation of the City and thereon other Honda cars could be had with this technology wherein one can remotely access the vehicle health and other service-related details through the Honda Connect app. However, it was nowhere an internet or connected car in the real sense. Today’s cars have evolved and now these have a real SIM card embedded in the infotainment system. Not only does this help the owner gain vital information about the car including the tyre pressure status but also “listens’ to your commands. For example, one can also remotely start the car or switch on the air-conditioner before entering the vehicle. The MG Hector was the first car to have wowed the audience with its wide suite of internet-connected functions. It was followed by the Hyundai Venue and then the Kia Seltos.

The Kia Seltos is also a good point to start with. Think about this. New manufacturer, unheard reliability and moreover, unproven service facilities. Still, the lure of having your own car with an embedded SIM helped Kia move more than 50,000 units (with internet) within a year. In this 50,000 a very small fraction also includes the Kia Carnival while the lion’s share was that of the Seltos. MG Motors too had to go through the same grind that Kia had to, a bit before at that. The British brand also had to contend with being called Chinese. Regardless of all this, more than 20,000 MG Hector and ZS EV cars with internet have been sold in the Indian market so far. Think of this, the Hector gets internet capabilities only in its top trims and these versions cost Rs 20 lakh, on-road.

Hyundai too has sold a fair share of Venues, Vernas, and now the Creta with connected car technology. However while the manufacturer is yet to share numbers, it is clear that it will be much higher than the other brands mentioned here. Tata Motors too sells one car with connected car technology – the Nexon EV. The Tata Nexon EV, so far has sold around 300 units from the time it went on sale a few months ago.

However, none of this compares with another mass carmaker who recently moved to an all-connected car fleet. Yes, it is Ford India. All cars like the Ford Freestyle, Aspire, Figo and Endeavour come with an embedded SIM. Through this app, complimentary remote features like start/stop, lock/unlock, scheduling a start, locating car, and more can be done. What’s more, this is standard with even the base model and is called FordPass.

In the near future, the all-new Honda City too will get a proper connected car facility. This will be done by using Amazon Alexa. The upcoming Hyundai Tucson too will use the company’s BlueLink tech thereby making it a connected SUV. It may also be noted that Mercedes-Benz has been selling connected cars for quite a few years and the manufacturer also gives the provision for one to retrofit it as well, depending on the model year.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos unveiled: A unique secret message hidden in each Collection Car

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos unveiled: A unique secret message hidden in each Collection Car

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more

Vespa VXL, SXL facelift bookings open: Here's how to book this scooter from home

Vespa VXL, SXL facelift bookings open: Here's how to book this scooter from home

Received a wrong e-challan? How to challenge it for your car/ bike

Received a wrong e-challan? How to challenge it for your car/ bike

Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 price in India increased: Yamaha R15 rival costlier by this much!

Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 price in India increased: Yamaha R15 rival costlier by this much!

Kia sells more than 50,000 internet cars in India: New connected car insurance launched

Kia sells more than 50,000 internet cars in India: New connected car insurance launched

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 Rally Kit explained: Price, off-road tyres, increased ground clearance

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 Rally Kit explained: Price, off-road tyres, increased ground clearance

Now use PhonePe to pay for your Ola rides: Rs 200 cashback on first two bookings

Now use PhonePe to pay for your Ola rides: Rs 200 cashback on first two bookings

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback India launch date out: 600hp super sedan's highlights

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback India launch date out: 600hp super sedan's highlights

Electric mobility post-COVID: EV sales growth to be driven by these four factors in India

Electric mobility post-COVID: EV sales growth to be driven by these four factors in India

Hyundai XCIENT: World's first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Hyundai XCIENT: World's first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Honda X-Blade BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.05 lakh: Big price hike for new features

Honda X-Blade BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.05 lakh: Big price hike for new features

New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features

New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features