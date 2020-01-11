Connected cars showcased at CES 2020: Mercedes-Benz, HyundaI, Sony and more!

Tech was at full speed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, and Las Vegas looked like a turbocharged Detroit when it came to vehicle technology. From Toyota and Nissan to Mercedes-Benz and Audi, the world’s leading carmakers displayed their latest concept vehicles and transportation solutions, strengthening the reputation of CES not only as an electronics show, but as one of the best auto shows in the world. Vikram Chaudhary takes a look at the connected cars displayed there.

Mercedes-Benz: New avatar

AVTR was perhaps the most talked about vehicle at CES 2020, and one that looks more futuristic than the Tesla Cybertruck. Inspired by Hollywood film Avatar, AVTR has bizzare features such as 33 moving bionic flaps at its rear. Inside the cabin there is no steering wheel, but a glowing control unit. Short for advance vision transportation, Mercedes-Benz tied up with James Cameron to create this AVTR.

Hyundai: Thinking beyond cars

Under its Urban Air Mobility (UAM) plan, Hyundai showcased the Personal Air Vehicle (PAV), the Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV) that can serve various functions in transit, and the Hub. While UAM connects the sky and the ground, PBV links people to people on the road. And these two connect at the Hub, which will be installed across future cities to form a mobility ecosystem. Hyundai also partnered with Uber Elevate to mass produce Uber Air Taxis.

Byton: 48-inch smart screen

A Tesla has the most advanced cabin? Think again. Chinese EV company Byton unveiled the M-Byte SUV that has a cabin with a highly intuitive user interface, including a massive 48-inch screen and AccuWeather for real-time weather updates.

Audi: A new living space

The fully automated Audi AI:ME represents a personal third living space, alongside homes and workplaces. Audi said the AI:ME will be smart enough to be familiar with the desires and needs of its users. Passengers, for example, were able to use eye tracking to communicate with the show car at CES 2020, and have it order food.

Nissan: New electric force

Nissan promises to elevate the performance of electric vehicles with its new twin-motor all-wheel-control technology called the e-4ORCE, which provides instant torque to all four wheels to deliver balanced power and handling on par with premium sports cars. The Ariya Concept featuring e-4ORCE was on display.

Ford: A robo, a Mustang

Ford now has a two-legged robot called the Digit (made by robotics start-up Agility) that can deliver packages to your door, replacing human delivery workers. Ford also got the electric Mustang Mach-E to CES 2020 and showed it off in style, by displaying it on an interactive wall.

Sony: I also have a car

Electronics giant Sony revealed a driverless, electric concept sedan called the Vision S prototype, designed to flaunt its expertise in mobility technologies. It has as many as 33 sensors, which are used to detect people and objects both outside and inside the vehicle. Sony doesn't plan to put the car into production, as of now.