From Ferrari 458 Italia to Toyota Vellfire, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has a long list of cars under the possession of ED.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, charged with duping wealthy and popular public figures, is on the news again. This time for his car collection which is currently being auctioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to settle his accounts.

Chandreshekhar, accused of money laundering worth Rs 200 crore, has quite an exotic list of luxury cars which are currently under the possession of ED since the past three years. He was also in the news for his alleged relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who also was questioned by the ED last year.

Sukesh list of cars auctioned

The list of cars owned by Chandrashekhar is extensive ranging from a Toyota Fortuner to a Porsche 911. All these cars are presently rotting at ED’s Kochi-based warehouse. We have gained access to the list of vehicles being auctioned by the central agency with base prices as low as Rs 5 lakh for some models, while the others start at Rs 10 lakh.

Models like Cadillac Escalade have reportedly fetched bids of around Rs 1.4 crore. Here’s the list of vehicles owned by Sukesh Chandrashekhar that are being auctioned:

1. Lamborghini Aventador (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: HP 11 C 9933

2. Range Rover Jaguar (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: CH 01 AW 0007

3. ISUZU VAN (Rs 5 lakh)

Reg No: KL07CM500

4. Mercedes-AMG 63 (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No : KA 04 MY 8055

5. Rolls Royce Ghost (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No C 12 CA 8000

6. Limited Mercedes one and only Brabus (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: HP 12 L 0850

7. Mercedes S500 (Price: Rs 5 lakh)

Reg No : KA 03 MV 555

8. Bentley (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: MH 12 JK 0786

9. Ferrari 458 Italia (Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No. Not registered

10. Range Rover Sport (Rs 5 lakh)

Reg No: MH 40 AJ 9900

11. Bentley Bentyaga (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: HR 26 DE 0016

12. Toyota LAND CRUISER (200) SERIES (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: MH 12 LV 0456

13. Cadillac Escalade (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: HP 97 8070

14. ISUZU BUS (Price: Rs 5 lakh)

Reg No: UP 21 BN 6797

15. Mercedes G-Wagon AMG 63 (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: KA 04 MY 8055

16. Toyota FORTUNER (Price: Rs 5 lakh)

Reg No: TN 14 K 4876

17. Porsche 911 (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: OD 02 AL 0007

18. Ferrari (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: WB 06 M 8488

19. Range Rover Sports (Price: Rs 5 lakh)

Reg No: TN 14 2121

20. Bentley Mulsanne, (Price: Rs 10 lakh

Reg No : AP 09 CN 0585

21. Aston Martin (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: MH 46D 0001

22. Range Rover Autobiography (2013) (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: CH 01 AT 0003

23. LAMBORGHINI URUS (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: TN 04 BF 0006

24. Land Rover Discovery (Price: Rs 5 lakh)

Reg No: AP16 FF 1000

25. Toyota Vellfire (Price: Rs 10 lakh)

Reg No: CG 04 MY 0011

26. Mercedes Benz V class (Price: Rs 5 lakh)

Reg No: TS-08-GR-8888