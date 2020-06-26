Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

The MG Hector Plus, will be a Toyota Innova Crysta competitior and will be launched in the first week of July. It will get only a six-seater option along with petrol (manual, automatic) and diesel (manual) powertrains.

By:Published: June 26, 2020 6:14 PM

MG Motor India to enter MPV segment with Hector Plus next month check price and other detail

MG Motor India has started teasing the Hector Plus SUV on its social media and website. The MG Hector Plus was first shown at the Auto Expo 2020. The Hector Plus was showcased in 6-and 7-seater formats. However, Express Drives has now exclusively learned that the new MG Hector Plus will initially be launched only as a six-seater. The new MG Hector Plus will be available in three variants. These will consist of three engine options – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid automatic, and 2.0-litre diesel. The variants will be Smart, Super and Sharp. MG Motor aims to take on the mighty Toyota Innova Crysta with this version of the Hector. In fact, a look at the specs tells us that Hector Plus has got more equipment and technology on its side. The five-year warranty and the associated bundling of service costs will be appropriate for someone looking for a luxurious seven-seater on a budget.

The MG Hector Plus has a restyled front profile and different grille. It is also longer than the standard Hector because of the new bumpers. MG has also added captain seats for the middle row and two seats at the back. It is unknown as of now what the boot capacity of the Hector Plus will be. The five-seater MG Hector had a near 580 litres boot space.

As for the powertrains, these will be the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 141hp and 250Nm. A 6-speed manual will be standard while the DCT is optional. The 2.0-litre diesel engine in the meanwhile makes 171hp and 350Nm. It will be available only with a 6-speed manual. Price of the MG Hector Plus should begin from Rs 13.5 lakh, below the Toyota Innova Crysta and should top out at less than Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Will you buy the MG Hector Plus over the Toyota Innova Crysta?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!

2020 TVS Apache RR310 Road Test Review: TVS' BS6 Flagship now with big-bike features!

2020 TVS Apache RR310 Road Test Review: TVS' BS6 Flagship now with big-bike features!

New-gen Mahindra Thar diesel automatic spotted with 4x4 lever and convertible hard top

New-gen Mahindra Thar diesel automatic spotted with 4x4 lever and convertible hard top

Honda Activa, Unicorn BS4 warranty now extendable to 5 years: Process explained

Honda Activa, Unicorn BS4 warranty now extendable to 5 years: Process explained

Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales in a year: What makes this Maruti Vitara Brezza rival a hit

Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales in a year: What makes this Maruti Vitara Brezza rival a hit

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6: Which sporty 125cc scooter to buy and why?

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6: Which sporty 125cc scooter to buy and why?

GoZero Mobility electric bike maker launches re-usable anti-pollution masks

GoZero Mobility electric bike maker launches re-usable anti-pollution masks

R&D for electric vehicles is the way to beat China: Throwing in subsidies not a solution

R&D for electric vehicles is the way to beat China: Throwing in subsidies not a solution

Kia's Intelligent Manual Transmission showcased in Europe: Why the Sonet SUV in India will have a different version

Kia's Intelligent Manual Transmission showcased in Europe: Why the Sonet SUV in India will have a different version

Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA join forces for in-vehicle & AI computing system for 2024 models

Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA join forces for in-vehicle & AI computing system for 2024 models

Free Glyde e-scoot with Hero electric scooter! Details and how to get one

Free Glyde e-scoot with Hero electric scooter! Details and how to get one

Low-cost new cars starting below Rs 3 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Alto and more

Low-cost new cars starting below Rs 3 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Alto and more

0-96 km/h in 1.1 seconds! Acceleration on Tesla Roadster with SpaceX thrusters could look like this

0-96 km/h in 1.1 seconds! Acceleration on Tesla Roadster with SpaceX thrusters could look like this

All new-Honda City bookings start: How to book the Hyundai Verna rival online

All new-Honda City bookings start: How to book the Hyundai Verna rival online

How to renew your car, bike, scooter insurance in minutes during lockdown

How to renew your car, bike, scooter insurance in minutes during lockdown

Video: Lamborghini owner in Bengaluru assaulted by neighbours for a shocking reason

Video: Lamborghini owner in Bengaluru assaulted by neighbours for a shocking reason

Bharat Petroleum begins self-service at petrol pump in Pune under 'Atmanirbhar’ campaign

Bharat Petroleum begins self-service at petrol pump in Pune under 'Atmanirbhar’ campaign

Toyota Yaris fleet car launched: Highest safety kit offered for a sub-Rs 10 lakh taxi

Toyota Yaris fleet car launched: Highest safety kit offered for a sub-Rs 10 lakh taxi

Next-gen 2021 Kia Carnival MPV revealed: Sporty SUV-like design, longer and feature-loaded!

Next-gen 2021 Kia Carnival MPV revealed: Sporty SUV-like design, longer and feature-loaded!

2020 Honda Livo BS6 teased: Hero Splendor iSmart rival expected price, features, specs

2020 Honda Livo BS6 teased: Hero Splendor iSmart rival expected price, features, specs