Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

The MG Hector Plus, will be a Toyota Innova Crysta competitior and will be launched in the first week of July. It will get only a six-seater option along with petrol (manual, automatic) and diesel (manual) powertrains.

MG Motor India has started teasing the Hector Plus SUV on its social media and website. The MG Hector Plus was first shown at the Auto Expo 2020. The Hector Plus was showcased in 6-and 7-seater formats. However, Express Drives has now exclusively learned that the new MG Hector Plus will initially be launched only as a six-seater. The new MG Hector Plus will be available in three variants. These will consist of three engine options – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid automatic, and 2.0-litre diesel. The variants will be Smart, Super and Sharp. MG Motor aims to take on the mighty Toyota Innova Crysta with this version of the Hector. In fact, a look at the specs tells us that Hector Plus has got more equipment and technology on its side. The five-year warranty and the associated bundling of service costs will be appropriate for someone looking for a luxurious seven-seater on a budget.

The MG Hector Plus has a restyled front profile and different grille. It is also longer than the standard Hector because of the new bumpers. MG has also added captain seats for the middle row and two seats at the back. It is unknown as of now what the boot capacity of the Hector Plus will be. The five-seater MG Hector had a near 580 litres boot space.

As for the powertrains, these will be the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 141hp and 250Nm. A 6-speed manual will be standard while the DCT is optional. The 2.0-litre diesel engine in the meanwhile makes 171hp and 350Nm. It will be available only with a 6-speed manual. Price of the MG Hector Plus should begin from Rs 13.5 lakh, below the Toyota Innova Crysta and should top out at less than Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Will you buy the MG Hector Plus over the Toyota Innova Crysta?

