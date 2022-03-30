Comparo: Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq

Here’s how the newly unveiled Jeep Meridian fares against its key rivals – Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq facelift. The Jeep Meridian will officially go on sale by the mid of this year.

Premium SUVs costing a shade lesser than Rs. 50 lakh are picking up some pace in the Indian market. With more products entering the segment, the newest addition in this space is the Jeep Meridian. It has just been revealed and is confirmed to go on sale by mid-2022. The Jeep Meridian will compete against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq, with its 7-seat layout. Jeep hasn’t revealed much about the Meridian, but we do know that it shares a lot with the Commander, which is on sale in the international market.

Dimensions & Design

The Jeep Meridian looks like a tastefully-designed SUV. Although, it reminds a lot of the Compass from the front end. Over the sides, it features an elongated body shell, while the rear-end feels upright. Also, Jeep hasn’t revealed the dimensions yet. Its mechanical twin – Commander, however is 4,769 mm long, 1,859 mm wide, and 1,682 mm tall.

Talking about the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster, these ladder-frame SUVs look butch and have a lot of street presence. The Toyota Fortuner, however, looks the more sophisticated of the two. Nevertheless, the Gloster is the largest of the lot. The Kodiaq, on the other hand, is roughly as big as the Jeep Meridian, but it is undeniably a gorgeous SUV.

Model Jeep Meridian Toyota Fortuner MG Gloster Skoda Kodiaq Length 4,769 mm 4,795 mm 4,985 mm 4,699 mm Width 1,859 mm 1,855 mm 1,926 mm 1,882 mm Height 1,682 mm 1,835 mm 1,867 mm 1,665 mm Wheelbase 2,794 mm 2,745 mm 2,950 mm 2,791 mm

Tech & Features

The Jeep Meridian will come loaded with all the bells and whistles seen on the 5-seat Compass. The list includes – dual-zone climate control, 10.25-inch instrument console, 10.1-inch infotainment unit, panoramic sunroof, driving modes, six airbags, and more. In addition, it gets a powered boot lid and a sound system from Alpine.

The MG Gloster isn’t short on features either. It comes with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, massage function for the driver seat, and more. The least equipped option on the list here is the Fortuner. In fact, it is the only SUV here to miss out on a panoramic sunroof. The Skoda Kodiaq, on the other hand, is a loaded one as well. It is sold with an 8-inch driver display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The Kodiaq also gets 9 airbags in total.

Engine & Gearbox

The Jeep Meridian is assumed to go on sale with a 2.0L turbo-diesel only, with an expected output of 168 bhp and 350 Nm. Transmission options may include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed AT. The latter will also come with a dedicated 4WD low-mode. Also, the company is likely to restrict the option of 4WD layout to the diesel-auto configuration only.

Model Jeep Meridian Toyota Fortuner MG Gloster Skoda Kodiaq Engine 2.0L Diesel 2.7L Petrol/2.8L Diesel 2.0L Diesel 2.0L Petrol Power 168 bhp 164 bhp/201 bhp 215 bhp 188 bhp Torque 350 Nm 245 Nm/500 Nm 480 Nm 320 Nm Gearbox 6MT/9AT 6MT/6AT 8AT 7DCT

The Toyota Fortuner is on sale with two engine choices – 2.7L petrol and 2.8L diesel. The Toyota can also be had with either a 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT. It is available with the option of a 4WD layout with the diesel power plant. Moving over to the Gloster, it is sold with a 2.0L oil burner in two states of tune, which come mated to an 8-speed AT as a standard affair. The Gloster also features a 4WD layout with a locking rear differential and a low-ratio gearbox.

The Kodiaq facelift went on sale with a 2.0L TSI motor with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Well, it featured an AWD layout for better off-road capabilities.

Price

The Jeep Meridian will hit the Indian showrooms by mid-2022, and thus, the prices remain under the wraps for now. For the Toyota Fortuner, pricing starts from Rs. 31.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops out at Rs. 43.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Gloster is priced from Rs. 30.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and its top-spec trim retails for Rs. 38.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The final contender – Skoda Kodiaq, isn’t currently on sale as the model is sold out for now. However, it was launched from Rs. 34.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topping Kodiaq was priced at Rs. 37.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read – Toyota India announces price hike of up to 4% from April 1, 2022