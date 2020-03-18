Compact SUV battle: Volkswagen T-Roc takes on Harrier, Hector, Compass

Volkswagen India has launched the much-awaited T-Roc compact SUV at a price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The T-Roc although a smaller vehicle, is brought to India as a direct import hence the slightly high price tag. We take a look at how the T-Roc measures up against its rival in its price segment. The T-Roc at this price will take on the likes of the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and the MG Hector although in terms of size the latter three are considerably larger.
T-Roc Engine vs Rivals
The Volkswagen T-Roc will be a petrol-only model featuring a 1.5-litre turbo motor that is good for 150hp and 240Nm of torque. The Harrier is not offered in petrol, but the Compass and the Hector use a 1.4-litre and 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor respectively. Although the MG also gets a 48 V mild-hybrid system, it is still the least powerful petrol engine in the segment. As for diesel, the Harrier, Hector and Compass all use the same identical 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor that offers identical performance. In terms of transmission option, the T-Roc is equipped with VW’s slick-shifting 7-speed DSG as standard with no manual offering. The Harrier, Compass and Hector instead are offered with 6-speed manuals for their respective engines. The Harrier has a 6-speed AT while the Compass and Hector petrol-variants are offered with dual-clutch gearboxes. The Compass, however, gets the intelligent 9-speed automatic for its diesel. But the T-Roc’s engine also features cylinder deactivation technology that makes it more efficient and the only vehicle with this technology in this segment.
ENGINE
T-Roc
Harrier
Compass
Hector
Engine (P)
1498cc
NA
1368cc
1451cc Mild Hybrid
Engine (D)
NA
1956cc
1956cc
1956cc
Power (P)
150hp
NA
160hp
141hp
Power (D)
NA
170hp
170hp
170hp
Torque (P)
240Nm
NA
250Nm
250Nm
Torque (D)
NA
350Nm
350Nm
350Nm
Trans (P)
7-DCT
NA
6-Manual / 7-DCT
6-Manual / 6 DCT
Trans (D)
NA
6-Manual / 6-AT
6-Manual / 9-AT
6-Manual
*Mobile users can swipe left for full table>>
T-Roc Dimensions vs Rivals
The Volkswagen T-Roc is the smallest vehicle in its segment with the Harrier being the longest, widest, but the Hector is tallest against its rivals. When it comes to boot space, the Hector has the rivals beaten by a long shot. The Harrier features the smallest boot. However, the VW T-Roc on the other hand, despite being smallest overall has a 425-litre boot space making it the second-largest among the four. The Harrier, however, boasts the best ground clearance in the segment.
DIMENSIONS
T-Roc
Harrier
Compass
Hector
Length
4229mm
4598mm
4395mm
4655mm
Width
1831mm
1894mm
1818mm
1835mm
Height
1572mm
1706mm
1641mm
1760mm
Wheelbase
2595mm
2741mm
2636mm
2750mm
Ground Clearance
|NA
200mm
178mm
192mm
Boot Space
445 litres
425 litres
438-litres
587-litres
*Mobile users can swipe left for full table>>
T-Roc Price vs Rivals
The T-Roc being an import draws heavy import duty fees but is only offered in one variant that offers everything. The Harrier, although starts fairly low, a decently equipped one will set you back around the same kind of money, and the same goes for the Hector. But the Hector also offers petrol and diesel engines. The Compass is the most expensive model among the four with the fully-specced model going for Rs 21.9 lakh for the petrol and the diesel AT stands at Rs 24.99 lakh. That said, the Compass is the only one here to feature a 4×4 system and proven off-road credentials.
PRICE
T-Roc
Harrier
Compass
Hector
Petrol
Rs 19.99 lakh
NA
Rs 16.5 – 21.9 lakh
Rs 12.74 – 17.44 lakh
Diesel
NA
Rs 13.69 – 20.25 lakh
Rs 17.99 – 24.99 lakh
Rs 13.48 – 17.28 lakh
*Mobile users can swipe left for full table>>
The asking price for the T-Roc may seem a bit steep for the size of the vehicle but should you take a closer look, you would find that the T-Roc has a lot going for itself. It may have only one engine on offer, but it is quite a sophisticated motor and the performance is at par against its rivals. The gearbox is also one of the best in the business. The overall size of T-Roc may not be imposing in front of its rivals but it does look dynamic and sporty. In addition, despite its smaller size, it has a spacious cabin, along with one of the largest boots in its segment. So if you’re looking for a compact SUV which is sophisticated, feature-rich and offers German attention to detail, the T-Roc makes a good case for itself. Stay tuned for our review of the Volkswagen T-Roc soon.
All prices are ex-showroom.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.