Are you looking to buy a compact petrol SUV? Here is the comparison between all the petrol compact SUVs in India and the reason to buy each.

The automotive sales in India during July 2023 has seen a hike in sales of SUVs, and petrol SUVs are gaining traction owing to many factors such as stringent emission norms, the narrowing gap between petrol and diesel, and the cost difference between petrol and diesel vehicles.

Today, we take a look at the list of compact petrol SUVs in India, their cost, engine specifications, and features. Now most SUVs have a lot of features in common such as LED headlights, steering-mounted audio control, rear AC, etc. We look at stand-out features in each SUV and the primary reason for choosing each.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is the best-selling compact SUV in India, and one of the reasons for that is the sheer number of variants it’s offered in. The Nexon is priced between Rs 8 lakh to 13.2 lakh ex-showroom. The Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, mated to a manual or an AMT gearbox.

The Tata Nexon was the first compact SUV to earn a 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP and comes with dual airbags, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, connected car tech, navigation, a sunroof, and more.

Reason to buy the Nexon: Practicality and build quality.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is the second-best-selling compact SUV in India and the next best-seller for Hyundai after the Creta. With its distinctive styling, the Hyundai Venue is a practical vehicle, loaded with a host of features. The Venue is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor that makes 82bhp and 114Nm of torque or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, while gearbox options include a manual, iMT, and a DCT.

The Hyundai Venue recently saw a major update and the new version features a smart sunroof, which is voice-activated and also a dual-channel dash cam. It also gets multiple airbags, voice commands, connected car tech, and more. Prices for the Hyundai Venue range between Rs 7.72 lakh and Rs 13.18 lakh ex-showroom.

Reason to buy the Hyundai Venue: Loaded with features and a punchy engine.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet shares the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, including the powertrain and the gearbox choices. However, the biggest difference between the two is the design and the Kia Sonet is more appealing to a younger buyer. Prices for the Kia Sonet range from Rs 7.79 lakh to 13.89 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Kia Sonet get similar features to the Venue and with the facelift expected soon, the Sonet will be equipped with even more comfort, convenience, and safety features.

Reason to buy the Kia Sonet: Styling, features, and engine.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza saw an update recently and the new design has been a hit-and-miss amongst buyers. The launch of the Jimny has left many confused as the Jimny offers a go-anywhere attitude while the Brezza just has the stance. Priced between Rs 8.29 and 14.14 lakh ex-showroom, the Brezza is offered with a sole 1.2-litre 103bhp petrol engine with an optional CNG choice.

The update on the Brezza saw the vehicle get a sunroof for the first time, along with a host of connected car tech, smartwatch compatibility, and a head-up display, making the Brezza stand out. The Brezza’s gearbox choices include a manual and a torque converter automatic, while it still is a popular SUV in the category.

Reason to buy the Brezza: More tech than ever before and a Maruti Suzuki with a sunroof.

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 may seem like an overlooked vehicle in the category but is a good seller for Mahindra. With the introduction of new variants, Mahindra is looking to cater to a wider customer base. Priced between Rs 7.99 lakh to 13.44 lakh, the XUV300 is powered by a 109bhp 1.2-litre engine or a 129bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The XUV300 offers features commonly found in other vehicles, however, the modes for the steering wheel and the punchy engine make it stand out from other vehicles in the segment, while the top-spec version gets 7 airbags.

Reason to buy a Mahindra XUV300: Powerful engine.