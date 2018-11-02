Commuting in this city is easiest in India! Ease of Mobility Index 2018

The Ease of Mobility Index for 2018 a study prepared by the OIa’s Mobility Institute, is truly a revolutionary study. It has conducted a study on various parameters across the nation to show how easy it is to commute to various cities in the country. The Index creates an aggregate after looking into various factors including, ease of parking, ease of walking, best road surface and accessibility to public transport. Not only does the study reveal the city where mobility is the easiest but also reveals various interesting factors about multiple cities across the spectrum.

According to the study, more than 51% per cent of people in Mumbai prefer to commute via public transport than use their own transportation. While Hyderabad leads the way for shared mobility among the cities. The Ease of Mobility Index also offers that Delhi offers the best surface to drive on, while, Patna has the most accessible bus stops with all bus stop positioned at no more than an 8-minute walk from any point in the city. This report was released by Road, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and involved a survey of over 43,000 respondents from across 20 of India’s largest cities. The cities were further sub-divided on this list based on 5 parameters; scale, character, culture, economy and geography. According to the study, Jaipur has the best footpath conditions for pedestrians while Kochi has the most aggregate of Auto Rickshaw dependance which is set at 32 per cent.

However, In the end, Kolkata has the most to offer in terms of travel choice and has also emerged as the most affordable for travel. One of the reasons that that Kolkata emerged in front is the wide spectrum of public transport on offer including the metro, tram, bus, ferry, taxi and auto-rickshaws. The study also showed that women in Jabalpur feel the safest by public transport while travel distances are the shortest in Bhopal with the average trip length of 4.75 kms only, the report said.

These tit-bits of information aside, this study revealed that almost 72 % per cent of people would infact choose public transportation had the system in place been more substantial, with better connectivity for last mile transport.