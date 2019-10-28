Beware! Car engine warning light on? Watch out for these six reasons

One of the biggest fears of any vehicle owner or driver is the dreaded Engine Warning Light, also known as the Check Engine Light. While there is a chance of a major fault, sometimes it is likely that the problem could be something minor as well. Here are some of the most common minor reasons that can trigger your car’s check engine light or (CEL).

Failed or faulty oxygen sensor

Probably one of the most common reasons that trigger the CEL of your car is a faulty oxygen sensor or more commonly known as the O2 sensor. Its job is to measure the levels of oxygen in the exhaust and relay that information back into the ECU which will manage the fuel and air mixture in the engine as necessary. If the sensor is faulty or fails entirely, your car could be burning more fuel than required and could lead to other issues by affecting other components.

Faulty Mass airflow sensor

The Mass Airflow sensor plays a crucial role by measuring the amount of air that enters the engine. Is the MAF sensor is faulty it is likely that your engine would be running rough and it can trigger the CEL of your car.

Worn or faulty sparkplugs

A faulty or a worn-out spark plug can also throw up an engine warning light as they may cause miss fires or stop a cylinder from working entirely. Additionally, the coil packs that sit on top of the sparkplugs can also result in the symptoms if they are faulty. Always replace your sparkplugs at your manufacturer’s recommended intervals.

Catalytic converter issues

The catalytic converter in the exhaust system of the car features a honeycomb structure inside. It is designed to trap the nasty pollutants and prevents them from being emitted from the exhaust pipes of the car. Sometimes, the catalytic convertor gets clogged or even disintegrate, sometimes may even have a leak over time. A problem with the catalytic converter would reduce the performance of your car, emit an increased smell of sulphur from the exhaust and trigger the engine warning light.

EGR valve fault

The Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system is designed to lower the level of nitrogen oxide that the vehicle’s engine can develop and help the vehicle run more efficiently. EGR system is commonly found equipped in cars with diesel engines and the system directs the hot exhaust gases back into the engine’s combustion chambers. This helps warm up the fuel and easier to burn in addition to reducing emissions. Should the EGR become faulty, the engine could also end up burning engine oil as well which can trigger the CEL.

Loose fuel filler cap

In some cases, a loose fuel filler car can also trigger the CEL as the car’s fuel pump may be affected due to incorrect air pressure within the tank. Make sure the filler cap is fitted properly. If not, then it is likely that the rubber seal is work and needs to be replaced.

What should you do?

If its a minor issue like a loose fuel filler cap, get the part replaced as soon as possible. Should be it be any more of a major issue, take your vehicle to the workshop for repairs before the symptoms of the fualty part begin affecting other components leading to a more expensive repair bill