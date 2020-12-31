Common driving mistakes Indians make on the road and how to correct them: Be The Better Guy

Safety is paramount, but the reality on the road is far from. So we along with Hyundai Motor India Foundation started a journey to help spread awareness among Indian drivers and encourage them to be kind to others on the road.

By:December 31, 2020 12:34 PM

Safety, a word that is so important for our survival. It is the basis of the instincts that prevent us from harmful situations. The year 2020 has only amplified the importance of this word as the world battles the pandemic. In India, we saw life coming to an almost halt during the lockdown. But now things are slowly getting back on track as our country continues to unlock. In the post-pandemic era, the rise in need for personal transportation over public transport or carpooling is bringing up a new challenge. This is resulting in more vehicles on the road, and thus, higher chances of something going wrong.

It is why an emphasised focus on road safety is the need of the hour. So we at Express Drives and Hyundai India came together as a part of the #BeTheBetterGuy initiative to spread awareness about road safety in India. Aiming to not only help people be aware and abide by traffic rules but also encouraging them to be kinder to other road users, pedestrians, cyclists and others. Using digitised means, we reached out to hundreds of individuals across the country through safe group video calls. We shared the common mistakes made by motorists that can compromise the safety of people. We received an overwhelming response from the young generation of budding motorists. Some even brought about interesting observations specific to the places they live in while some had doubts regarding some of the rules and laws.

Additionally, to go the extra mile, we even called a few individuals and families, socially distant and one at a time of course, for a hands-on feel from the driver’s seat. This was important as no matter how much we connect virtually nothing beats face to face interactions. We took them out for a drive explaining some of the common scenarios where drivers make mistakes and how to avoid them and be the better guy. So watch the video above, and find out for yourselves on how to be the better guy.

Note: This is a sponsored feature aimed at improving the safety standards on Indian roads.

