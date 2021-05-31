Collectors Edition: BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow launched in India

BMW hasn't mentioned how many units will be available for the Indian market but we assume it could be in single or double digits only.

By:May 31, 2021 3:22 PM

BMW India has got in an exclusive edition of its flagship model, the BMW X7. The BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition, 500 units of which is made globally, can be booked online at shop.bmw.in. It comes in as a CBU. BMW hasn’t mentioned how many units will be available for the Indian market but we assume it could be in single or double digits only. The car is available at a price of Rs 2.02 crore, ex-showroom. A Frozen Artic Grey paint scheme is the sole choice with this car, of course, there is also the M Sport package served to please the eyes. BMW is giving 22-inch alloy wheels, done in matte black, along with mixed tyres. A panoramic glass sunroof is standard and this 6-seater BMW SUV gets captain seats for the second row. The driver as well as shotgun seat is no less luxurious with ventilation as well as memory function.

BMW offers 5-zone climate control with this SUV. Two-tone contrasting Merino leather is used for the upholstery. Soft close function, an optional extra in other BMW cars, is offered as standard with the X7. Wireless charging, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system, head-up display, Parking Assistant Plus, Reverse Assistant, and more features have been given.

Power to this car is provided with the help of a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder diesel engine. This engine is good for 400hp of power and 760Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine does 0-100kmph in just 5.4 seconds. Expect a top speed around 250kmph. BMW claims that they have tuned the exhaust note according to M standards. There is Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, brake-energy regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 weight distribution, driving experience control switch and many other such technologies with the BMW X7 M50d.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

US-based Triton EV to deliver 2,000 electric semi-trucks to India

US-based Triton EV to deliver 2,000 electric semi-trucks to India

TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale

TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased: 160hp power cruiser's India launch soon

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased: 160hp power cruiser's India launch soon

Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

How to build your own 150 km/h electric motorcycle: DIY instructions for Rs 724

How to build your own 150 km/h electric motorcycle: DIY instructions for Rs 724

Kia Sportage Fifth-Gen teased: To get Mercedes-like large curved screen

Kia Sportage Fifth-Gen teased: To get Mercedes-like large curved screen

Quartararo wins at Mugello as Italian GP mourns death of Moto3's Jason Dupasquier

Quartararo wins at Mugello as Italian GP mourns death of Moto3's Jason Dupasquier

Honda resumes production of Activa, Shine & more at its plants

Honda resumes production of Activa, Shine & more at its plants

Video: Hyundai's Mobile Chikitsa medical van treats 100 patients in 2 villages daily

Video: Hyundai's Mobile Chikitsa medical van treats 100 patients in 2 villages daily

Haryana government inaugurates four oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki

Haryana government inaugurates four oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki

Mahindra's big EV push: 6 electric cars in 5 years including all-new XUV300

Mahindra's big EV push: 6 electric cars in 5 years including all-new XUV300

Covid-19 impact! Royal Enfield reports 13 percent dip in FY21 with over 6 lakh units sold 

Covid-19 impact! Royal Enfield reports 13 percent dip in FY21 with over 6 lakh units sold 

Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

JBM Eco-Life electric AC bus launched in Ahmedabad with 250km range, fast charging

JBM Eco-Life electric AC bus launched in Ahmedabad with 250km range, fast charging

BMW Group India offers special services for doctors: Free engine oil service & more

BMW Group India offers special services for doctors: Free engine oil service & more

Sonalika Tractors extends warranty period by two months due to Covid-19 lockdown

Sonalika Tractors extends warranty period by two months due to Covid-19 lockdown

MG ties up with Attero to recycle Li-ion electric vehicle batteries in India

MG ties up with Attero to recycle Li-ion electric vehicle batteries in India

Luxury worth Rs 206 crore: Rolls-Royce introduces bespoke coachbuilt Boat Tail

Luxury worth Rs 206 crore: Rolls-Royce introduces bespoke coachbuilt Boat Tail

Modified 650cc Royal Enfield 'Old Lady' looks like a vibrant vintage bike

Modified 650cc Royal Enfield 'Old Lady' looks like a vibrant vintage bike

Nexon, Vitara Brezza CNG in India a distant dream: Reasons explained

Nexon, Vitara Brezza CNG in India a distant dream: Reasons explained