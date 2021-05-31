Collectors Edition: BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow launched in India

BMW hasn't mentioned how many units will be available for the Indian market but we assume it could be in single or double digits only.

BMW India has got in an exclusive edition of its flagship model, the BMW X7. The BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition, 500 units of which is made globally, can be booked online at shop.bmw.in. It comes in as a CBU. BMW hasn’t mentioned how many units will be available for the Indian market but we assume it could be in single or double digits only. The car is available at a price of Rs 2.02 crore, ex-showroom. A Frozen Artic Grey paint scheme is the sole choice with this car, of course, there is also the M Sport package served to please the eyes. BMW is giving 22-inch alloy wheels, done in matte black, along with mixed tyres. A panoramic glass sunroof is standard and this 6-seater BMW SUV gets captain seats for the second row. The driver as well as shotgun seat is no less luxurious with ventilation as well as memory function.

BMW offers 5-zone climate control with this SUV. Two-tone contrasting Merino leather is used for the upholstery. Soft close function, an optional extra in other BMW cars, is offered as standard with the X7. Wireless charging, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system, head-up display, Parking Assistant Plus, Reverse Assistant, and more features have been given.

Power to this car is provided with the help of a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder diesel engine. This engine is good for 400hp of power and 760Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine does 0-100kmph in just 5.4 seconds. Expect a top speed around 250kmph. BMW claims that they have tuned the exhaust note according to M standards. There is Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, brake-energy regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 weight distribution, driving experience control switch and many other such technologies with the BMW X7 M50d.

