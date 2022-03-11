CNG Rivalry: Maruti Dzire vs Tata Tigor vs Hyundai Aura price, specs compared

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.14 lakh, ex-showroom. But, how does it fare against the CNG versions of the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura? Find out here!

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Maruti Dzire CNG vs Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the new S-CNG variant of the Dzire in India. Prices for the same start at Rs 8.14 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient car in its segment. But, how does it fare against the CNG versions of the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura on paper? Let’s find out in this specification-based CNG rivalry of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor vs Hyundai Aura.

Dzire CNG vs Tigor CNG vs Aura CNG: Engine Specs

SpecificationDzire CNGTigor CNGAura CNG
Engine1.2-litre, bi-fuel petrol 1.2-litre, bi-fuel petrol1.2-litre, bi-fuel petrol
Power77 hp72 hp68 hp
Torque98.5 Nm95 Nm95 Nm
Gearbox5-speed manual 5-speed manual5-speed manual

All these sub-compact CNG sedans are powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated, bi-fuel petrol engine. However, while the Dzire and the Aura have a four-cylinder mill, the Tigor gets a three-cylinder unit. The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG churns out class-leading 77 hp of power and 98.5 Nm of torque. Tata’s Tigor CNG develops 72 hp and 95 Nm while the Hyundai Aura CNG dishes out 68 hp and 95 Nm. The CNG versions of all these cars are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Dzire CNG vs Tigor CNG vs Aura CNG: Mileage

SpecificationDzire CNGTigor CNGAura CNG
Mileage31.12 km/kg26.49 km/kg28 km/kg
CNG Tank CapacityN.A.60 litres65 litres

In terms of claimed fuel economy, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is the most fuel-efficient CNG sedan in its class. It is followed by the Hyundai Aura CNG while the Tata Tigor CNG comes at last.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Dzire CNG vs Tigor CNG vs Aura CNG: Dimensions

DimensionsDzire CNGTigor CNGAura CNG
Length3995 mm3993 mm3995 mm
Width1735 mm1677 mm1680 mm
Height1515 mm1532 mm1520 mm
Wheelbase2450 mm2450 mm2450 mm
Boot SpaceN.A.205 litresN.A.
Ground ClearanceN.A.165 mmN.A.

Watch Video | Tata Tigor iCNG Review:

Dzire CNG vs Tigor CNG vs Aura CNG: Price in India

Model NameDzire CNGTigor CNGAura CNG
Price (ex-showroom)Rs 8.14 lakh – Rs 8.82 lakhRs 7.69 lakh – Rs 8.41 lakhRs 7.74 lakh

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG is offered in two variants and has been priced between Rs 8.14 lakh – Rs 8.82 lakh. Tata’s Tigor iCNG retails between Rs 7.69 lakh – Rs 8.41 lakh while the Hyundai Aura CNG is priced at Rs 7.74 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which sub-compact CNG sedan will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Skoda Slavia vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Ciaz: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.