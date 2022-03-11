CNG Rivalry: Maruti Dzire vs Tata Tigor vs Hyundai Aura price, specs compared

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.14 lakh, ex-showroom. But, how does it fare against the CNG versions of the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura? Find out here!

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the new S-CNG variant of the Dzire in India. Prices for the same start at Rs 8.14 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient car in its segment. But, how does it fare against the CNG versions of the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura on paper? Let’s find out in this specification-based CNG rivalry of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor vs Hyundai Aura.

Dzire CNG vs Tigor CNG vs Aura CNG: Engine Specs

Specification Dzire CNG Tigor CNG Aura CNG Engine 1.2-litre, bi-fuel petrol 1.2-litre, bi-fuel petrol 1.2-litre, bi-fuel petrol Power 77 hp 72 hp 68 hp Torque 98.5 Nm 95 Nm 95 Nm Gearbox 5-speed manual 5-speed manual 5-speed manual

All these sub-compact CNG sedans are powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated, bi-fuel petrol engine. However, while the Dzire and the Aura have a four-cylinder mill, the Tigor gets a three-cylinder unit. The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG churns out class-leading 77 hp of power and 98.5 Nm of torque. Tata’s Tigor CNG develops 72 hp and 95 Nm while the Hyundai Aura CNG dishes out 68 hp and 95 Nm. The CNG versions of all these cars are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Dzire CNG vs Tigor CNG vs Aura CNG: Mileage

Specification Dzire CNG Tigor CNG Aura CNG Mileage 31.12 km/kg 26.49 km/kg 28 km/kg CNG Tank Capacity N.A. 60 litres 65 litres

In terms of claimed fuel economy, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is the most fuel-efficient CNG sedan in its class. It is followed by the Hyundai Aura CNG while the Tata Tigor CNG comes at last.

Dzire CNG vs Tigor CNG vs Aura CNG: Dimensions

Dimensions Dzire CNG Tigor CNG Aura CNG Length 3995 mm 3993 mm 3995 mm Width 1735 mm 1677 mm 1680 mm Height 1515 mm 1532 mm 1520 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm 2450 mm Boot Space N.A. 205 litres N.A. Ground Clearance N.A. 165 mm N.A.

Dzire CNG vs Tigor CNG vs Aura CNG: Price in India

Model Name Dzire CNG Tigor CNG Aura CNG Price (ex-showroom) Rs 8.14 lakh – Rs 8.82 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh – Rs 8.41 lakh Rs 7.74 lakh

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG is offered in two variants and has been priced between Rs 8.14 lakh – Rs 8.82 lakh. Tata’s Tigor iCNG retails between Rs 7.69 lakh – Rs 8.41 lakh while the Hyundai Aura CNG is priced at Rs 7.74 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which sub-compact CNG sedan will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below.

