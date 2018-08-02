CNG cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: From Maruti Suzuki Alto to Ertiga

CNG powered cars quite a norm on our streets, especially used as taxis. The global trend and the government's push is towards electrification of cars, but in reality, we are far from achieving complete electrification owing to several reasons. So, in today's scenario, CNG remains the most affordable way of cutting down on your car's carbon footprint. While the common way of powering your car by CNG is fitting it with an aftermarket kit, but there are also those which are factory fitted CNG kits. And Maruti Suzuki happens to offer the widest range of CNG powered cars in the country. Here are the top 5 CNG cars on sale in India:

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Rs 3.71 lakh to Rs 3.81 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Updated with some cosmetic changes recently, Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is the most affordable car in the brand's lineup and is available with a factory fitted CNG kit. The CNG variant is powered by the same unit that powers the petrol variant - an 800cc engine that makes 40 bhp and 60 Nm of torque. While the petrol variant returns a fuel economy figure of 22.74 km/l, CNG returns a good 30.46 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG

Rs 4.14 lakh to Rs 4.18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Alto K10 CNG is powered by a 998cc petrol engine that produces 58 bhp in CNG mode and 67 bhp in petrol, along with 78 Nm of torque in CNG mode and 90 Nm in petrol. There is a significant difference between fuel economy figures between the Alto K10's CNG and petrol versions. The factory fitted i-GPI CNG technology enables the variant to deliver 32.26 km/kg as against 24.07 kmpl returned by petrol MT and AGS variants.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG

Rs 4.87 lakh to Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

One of the most popular options when it comes to affordable hatchbacks, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available with a CNG kit in the LXi variant. It is powered by a 998 cc petrol engine that also powers its petrol version, producing 58 hp at 6200 rpm in CNG mode and 67 hp in petrol mode. The torque in CNG mode is 13 Nm less than petrol mode which makes 77 Nm. It delivers an impressive mileage of 26.6 km/kg in CNG mode and 19.3 kmpl in petrol mode.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Rs 5.14 lakh to Rs 5.30 (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Called Maruti Celerio Green, the Celerio comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit and is powered by the same engine that powers the petrol version - a 1-litre KB10 engine that puts out 68 hp in petrol mode and 10 hp less in CNG mode. The Celerio Green is capable of delivering an impressive 31.79km/kg (claimed) of mileage.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG

Rs 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the only MPV in the country that comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit. It is powered by a 1373cc VVT petrol engine which churns out 81bhp - 12bhp less than the petrol mode. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga boasts of a fuel economy of 16.02 km/l in petrol mode while in CNG mode, it returns 22.08km/kg.