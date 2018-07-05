Beware! Driving like this will get you a hefty fine from October 2018

If you keep the rearview mirrors of your car closed and reside in Chandigarh, here is one bad news for you. Starting October this year, people who keep their car's ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) closed will be fined by the traffic police. This decision on traffic management was taken by the Standing Committee of Administrator’s Advisory Council. Offenders will have to pay a fine of Rs 300 as a penalty. In order to make people informed, the Traffic Police will first run an awareness campaign regarding the same in Chandigarh for three months after which the rule will come into play. In the meeting, apart from the new rule, it was also decided that a mobile application will be launched through which one can post pictures of the rule violators and these will be sent directly to the traffic police. In the picture, the registration number of the vehicle should be clearly visible so that the traffic police can send a challan to the violator's address.

Another issue that was addressed in the meeting was the numerous three-wheelers that are running in the city without any proper permit or vehicle registration. Regarding this, Shashank Anand, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, said that his department is working on sorting out these issues. Furthermore, old CCTV cameras will be replaced by new ones in Chandigarh in order to make the city safer. Night vision cameras will also be installed to keep the number of crimes in check.

Rear view mirrors play a key role in keeping you and other people on the road safe. The said move deserves an applaud and it will most likely bring down the number of cases in the city where a person or two gets hit by a car due to driver's ignorance for keeping the ORVMs closed. Keeping these mirrors closed also leads to car drivers hitting two-wheelers in their blind spot, causing a safety hazard. While the results might only be revealed at the end of the year, we believe other states too should adopt the new rule towards safer mobility.