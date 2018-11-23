Clash of the Titans! Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Isuzu MU-X

With the launch of the all-new Mahindra Alturas G4 tomorrow, the premium SUV rivalry is set to spice up. The battlefield already has some worthy and challenging players like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour and not to forget, these are some big and popular names in the market. Also, the Isuzu MU-X has received a facelift a few days back and the new model challenges the competition well in some key areas. With that being said, if you are planning to buy a premium SUV with a budget of close to Rs 25 lakh in the coming days, you will have as many as four good options to look out for and there are healthy chances that you will get confused between these. In order to help you, here we bring you the spec comparison report between the new Mahindra Alturas G4 and its aforementioned rivals namely Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X.

Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Isuzu MU-X - Dimensions

Take a look at the dimensions and you will notice that the Ford Endeavour is the longest here with a total length of 4892mm. In terms of width, the yet to be launched Mahindra Alturas G4 takes the lead with a generous width of 1960mm. The Isuzu MU-X is the tallest SUV in this comparison report with a total height of 1860mm. As far as the wheelbase goes, the Mahindra Alturas G4 again stays ahead at 2865mm. Being rugged and off-road capable SUVs, ground clearance also makes for an important parameter. The Isuzu MU-X has an edge in this department with a minimum ground clearance of 230mm while the Alturas G4 comes last with 180mm.

Dimensions Toyota Fortuner Mahindra Alturas G4 Ford Endeavour Isuzu MU-X Length 4795mm 4850mm 4892mm 4825mm Width 1855mm 1960mm 1860mm 1860mm Height 1835mm 1825mm 1837mm 1860mm Wheelbase 2745mm 2865mm 2850mm 2845mm Ground Clearance 225mm 180mm 225mm 230mm

Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Isuzu MU-X - Engine Specifications

Ford Endeavour takes the lead in this area as it is the most powerful SUV in this comparo with its 3.2-litre five-cylinder diesel engine that is good for respective power and torque of 200 bhp and 470 Nm. The company also offers a 2.2-litre diesel engine with the SUV that produces 160 bhp and 380 Nm. The Toyota Fortuner draws power from a 2.8-litre diesel engine that makes out 177 bhp and 420 Nm for the manual and 450 Nm for the automatic trim. The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine that generates a maximum power output of 177 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 380 Nm.

Last but definitely not the least, the new kid on the block, the Mahindra Alturas G4 gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine that develops respective power and torque outputs of 178 bhp and 420 Nm. While the Mahindra Alturas G4 gets a seven-speed automatic gearbox, the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner offer a six-speed automatic unit. Last, the engine on the Isuzu MU-X is paired with a five-speed automatic gearbox. It is the Toyota Fortuner that offers a manual transmission as well.

Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Isuzu MU-X - Features

Being premium SUVs priced at north of Rs 25 lakh, all SUVs offer a decent feature list and you surely get a good value for your money in this regard no matter which of these you buy. In terms of safety, all of these offer ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD, hill hold and start assist along with airbags. The Mahindra Alturas G4 gets a 9.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Ford Endeavour gets a smaller 8-inch unit while the rest of the two get the smallest screens of 7-inch. While the Alturas G4 and Endeavour get a sunroof, the Fortuner and the MU-X do not get one even as an option.

Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Isuzu MU-X - Price in India

Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner are the most expensive SUVs in this comparison with a marginal difference in pricing. The Isuzu MU-X is considerably lesser expensive than the two and has received a facelift recently.

Prices Mahindra Alturas G4 Ford Endeavour Toyota Fortuner Isuzu MU-X (ex-showroom, Delhi) Rs 27 lakh (expected) Rs 32.81 lakh Rs 32.97 lakh Rs 28.31 lakh

Last, the prices of the Mahindra Alturas G4 are yet to be revealed and it is expected to undercut the pricing of the three once launched. Stay tuned with us as we will be bringing the LIVE updates from the Mahindra Alturas G4 straight from the launch event tomorrow.