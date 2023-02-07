Citroen’s Creta rival will be a 7-seater

The new Citroen SUV will be powered by a higher tuned 1.2-litre turbo petrol and is expected to be available with an automatic transmission.

Citroen has been busy making its presence felt in India by first launching a mass-segment hatchback, the C3, and then following it up with a soon-to-be-launched affordable EV, the eC3. The French maker is now planning to go full throttle and enter the popular SUV segment and target MPVs simultaneously. Will the new SUV give sleepless nights to already established players like the Hyundai Creta to the Kia Carens? Let’s find out what this new Citroen vehicle is all about.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Exteriors

Based on the Stellantis’ Common Modular Platform (CMP) like the C3 hatchback, the new SUV will have a longer wheelbase. The recent spy images also reveal that the prototype C3 Aircross is taller in height and is expected to be 4.2 metres in length, going directly against the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq and slightly shorter than the segment leader, the Hyundai Creta. According to reports, the new Citroen SUV will be available in two seating layouts — two and three rows. The seven-seater version may also have the option to remove seats to increase the boot space.

Coming to the styling, the new Citroen SUV retains the rugged design cues of the C3. It will sport a split headlights layout, a front bumper sporting a massive radiator grille, raised bonnet and rectangular-shaped tail lamps.

Being an SUV, Citroen has buffed up the side profile with chunky fenders and could sport 16 or even 17-inch alloy wheels.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Interiors

The cabin layout is similar to the hatchback C3, but Citroen will improve the quality of the interiors like the dashboard. While the new SUV retains the C3’s steering wheel and switches, the spy images reveal that it will sport a widescreen infotainment display. The French maker will also add features like connected tech, a sunroof, a new digital instrument cluster and fast-charging USB ports. The SUV will be equipped with a wireless phone charging pad, but we will have to wait and see whether it will be optional or not.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Engine and price

The new Citroen SUV is expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that’s also available in the C3. The hatchback churns out 108bhp and 190Nm of torque, but the SUV will get a higher-tuned engine. Even though the C3 hatchback only comes with a 6-speed manual transmission, but the new vehicle is expected to also offer an automatic gearbox.

With the 2023 Creta starting from Rs 10.84 lakh, ex-showroom, the new Citroen SUV is expected to start from just over Rs 9 lakh. By aggressively pricing the SUV, the French automaker will not only target the midsize SUV segment but also disrupt the MPV class with the likes of the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Ertiga.

