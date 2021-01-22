Citroen opens first dealership in Ahmedabad: C5 Aircross SUV India unveil on Feb 1

Citroen has cemented its arrival in India. The French automaker has opened its first dealership with more scheduled to be introduced soon. Its first car in India will be the C5 Aircross SUV.

The wait is over. Citroen is ready to take on the Indian market with its first retail showroom in the country. The first “La Maison Citroen” which means “The Home of Citroen” dealership in India is ready for operations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. These new “La Maison Citroen” concept dealerships were unveiled at the 2017 Paris Motor Show have been opened in over 100 locations worldwide, India has now received its first. The new dealership is located on the Sarkhej – Gandhinagar Highway in Ahmedabad. The dealership has been readied ahead of the unveiling of the brand’s first model for the Indian market.

The first dealership is spread across 4,000 square feet. The display area will be supplemented by a test drive fleet and an after-sales workshop. The facade of the dealership features a giant screen to attract passers-by. The interior of the dealership will feature a natural wood finish and colourful inscriptions. In addition, the facility will also marry the sense of physical touch with modern digital technology for an immersive experience.

Roland Bouchara, SVP, Sales & Marketing, Citroën India, said; “The showroom will have numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) and Phygital ecosystems in India, allowing customers to explore and sample the Citroen brand, products and services seamlessly. This includes not just cars but also merchandise as well as vehicle customisation. “La Maison Citroën” is a global retail concept that has gained much repute and praise from happy Citroën customers worldwide.”

Citroen India will unveil its first product — Citroen C5 Aircross SUV on February 1, 2020. The SUV will be launched in the first quarter of 2021. The Citroen C5 Aircross will be a rival to the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. However, the C5 Aircross will be a model which will be locally assembled rather than manufactured, meaning that it is likely to draw a premium pricing. Subsequently, a new Citroen model will be introduced in the Indian market every year till 2023. These models are confirmed to be manufactured in India with heavily localised manufacturing. Citroen will introduce the brand with the C5 Aircross, but will begin introducing more volume products in the B and C segment soon after.

The Ahmedabad dealership is the first of 10 touchpoints Citroen plans to open in the Indian market. The brand will target major cities in India with this “Phygital” format, with further expansion plans in the second phase.

