Citroen officially enters India: C5 Aircross first of 3 new models, including made for India model in 2022

Citroen, a French car manufacturer that falls under the PSA Group which also has brands likes Peugeot, has been launched in India. This is not the first time Groupe PSA will retail cars in India, Peugeot retailed cars in until the late 90s in the country with the 309 being the last to sell here. Now, PSA is back with the Citroen brand which will be launching its first car in India by 2021. The company will make locally and localise components for competitive costs. The brand has partnered with TCS for engineering. The manufacturing of powertrains will start in 2019 at the Hosur plant in collaboration with Avtec. Citroen also announced today that it will launch three new models in three years starting 2021. Citroen C5 Aircross will be the first car to launch in India 2021, followed by a made-for-India model in 2022.

PSA Group has entered India in collaboration with CK Birla Group and plans to produce 50,000 vehicles in its first year of operation for both the domestic market and exports. For its first car in India, Citroen has initiated the localisation of the C5 Aircross which is on sale in several international markets and was unveiled in India today.

In the international markets, Citroen C5 Aircross SUV com in four engine options - 1.5-litre, 2.0-litre diesel engines and 1.2-litre, 1.6-litre petrol engines. A six-speed manual transmission comes as standard across the variant range while an eight-speed automatic unit comes optional.

The C5 Aircross will rival the likes of Hyundai Tucson and the soon to launch MG Hector. Besides the Aircross, the DS 7 Crossback was also spotted testing in India in December last year. DS Automobiles's vehicles are based on Citroens. The DS7 would compete with Audi Q3 and the likes.

The PSA Group also acquired Hindustan Motors (including the trademarks) for Rs 80 crore in February 2017. During its launch event, Citroen made a clear reference to the Ambassador and it could launch a car bearing this moniker in the future. It is also likely the Ambassador will get an electric avatar.

In April 2018, PSA Group created a separate business entity which will develop and build low-emission and electric vehicles. This is a step towards the PSA Group's aim of developing an electric offering covering its entire range by 2025 with the first electric car expected to be rolled out this year.