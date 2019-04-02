Citroen launching tomorrow in India: More on C5 Aircross SUV and possible electric Ambassador

French carmaker Citroen is all set to make its entry into the Indian car market tomorrow. The company might officially reveal its first vehicle for India that will most likely be the C5 Aircross SUV. The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is offered internationally in four engine options. These include a choice of 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre diesel along with 1.2-litre and 1.6-litre petrol engines. A six-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard while an eight-speed automatic will be offered as optional. The first Citroen product will be launched here in India by 2021 end. The C5 Aircross that will go up against the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and MG Hector in the segment. More details on the C5 Aircross SUV expected to be revealed soon.

Group PSA that happens to be the parent company for Citroen will be manufacturing cars at the company's production facility in Tamil Nadu. The said factory is responsible for supplying engines and transmissions at present. PSA Group has its tie up in India with the CK Birla Group. Speaking of the C5 Aircross SUV, the brand's first SUV for India has been snapped on test multiple times now. PSA Group is not something completely unheard of as its first innings in India started with a joint venture with Premier Automobile Limited. Until last year, PSA's production facility was targeted primarily in the manufacturing of powertrains. An investment of Rs 600 crore will make the said factory apt for vehicle production. The said facility will be making 50,000 vehicles in the first year that will be meant for both the domestic market and exports.

Earlier, PSA Group had announced that it has acquired the Ambassador brand name from CK Birla Group for Rs 80 crore in 2017. As of now, there is no official confirmation on what plans the company has in mind for the Ambassador brand name but we had reported in February that the brand could be back in an electric avatar in India. Also, keeping in mind the fact that the company has spent has a considerable amount on the Ambassador brand name only implies that the Amby might be on its road to revival. Ambassador has been a popular brand in India with a high emotional value and PSA Group could bring back the Ambassador possibly in an all-electric avatar keeping in mind the fact that the future of mobility is going to be eco-friendly. Marketing an electric car in India is currently a big challenge for carmakers due to the combination of factors like high cost, lack of infrastructure, etc. In such a scenario, using the Ambassador brand name might give it a significant initial boost.

