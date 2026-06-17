Citroen launches eC3X with battery-as-a-service option

Updated electric hatchback gets a longer 325km range, added features and a battery rental scheme aimed at reducing ownership costs.

Citroen becomes the latest entrant to offer BaaS purchase plans to the buyer. The eC3X EV, which is essentially a refreshed iteration of the eC3, rivals the recently updated Punch EV which is also available with BaaS purchase scheme.

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Prices start from Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 1.74 lakh lower than the outgoing model. Customers opting for battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme can see the car’s upfront cost to Rs 6.29 lakh while charging a battery rental fee of Rs 2.26 per km. Updates on the eC3X include minor tweaks to the exterior and more features and creature comforts on the inside. Three variants are on offer.

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The 2026 eC3X comes with a 29.2kWh battery pack with a claimed MIDC range of 325km, which is 79km more than before. The battery is mated to a front-axle-mounted electric motor that produces 57hp and 143Nm. An AC charger can recharge the eC3X from 10 to 100 percent in 10 hours and 30 minutes, while a DC fast charger takes 57 minutes to recharge the battery from 10 to 80 percent.