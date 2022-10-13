Citroen India launches ‘Service Festival’ for C3 and C5 Aircross customers

Citroen India has announced the launch of the ‘Service Festival’ for the C3 and C5 Aircross customers. The company’s festive service campaign will start on October 15 and end on November 15, 2022.

French car manufacturer Citroen has announced the launch of the ‘Service Festival’ for the C3 and C5 Aircross customers in India. The company’s first-ever festive service campaign will start on October 15 and end on November 15, 2022. During this month-long campaign, its customers will be able to avail of several discount offers and other benefits.

Experience Citroën's iconic comfort with world-class services. This festive season, enjoy exciting benefits and attractive service offers from 15th October to 15th November only at Citroën's Carnaval de Comfort.#Citroen #CarnavalDeComfort #CitroenServicePromise pic.twitter.com/72w4xXfEkt — Citroën India (@CitroenIndia) October 12, 2022

Citroen India is promising assured gifts on service visits at the company’s authorised service centres. The company is offering 15 per cent off on car care treatments including exterior and interior Enrichment, underbody anti-rust treatment, etc. Moreover, this French carmaker is providing 20 per cent discounts on select C5 Aircross SUV accessories and merchandise.

The Indian subsidiary of this French carmaker also announced a festive offer on the extended warranty package for the C3 and C5 Aircross premium mid-size SUV. Commenting on this announcement, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, says, “With the festive season now in full swing, Citroen India will continue to focus on delivering high-quality customer experiences as it always has.

He further added, “We are thrilled to introduce the brand’s first-ever, month-long festive service camp for our customers. The campaign will offer an opportunity to customers to have their vehicles inspected by our trained technicians and avail of attractive value-added services & packages.” The Citroen C3 is currently priced from Rs 5.88 lakh while the C5 Aircross retails at Rs 36.67 lakh, ex-showroom.

